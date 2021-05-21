newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Alabama Barker Shuts Down Claims She Looks ‘Too Grown’ for 15: ‘Keep Your Opinions to Yourself’

By Life & Style Staff
Posted by 
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 2 days ago

Taking a stand. Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler’s daughter, Alabama, clapped back at critics claiming her style is far too mature for a 15-year-old.

“At this point, I have grown men and mothers hating on me, messaging me awful things,” Alabama wrote in a statement via her Instagram Stories on Friday, May 21. “I do not care whether you think I look too grown for my age. Keep your opinion to yourselves. It’s miserable that you guys can sit there and DM [direct message] me instead of watching your own children.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29C9hT_0a7UUPcA00
Courtesy Alabama Barker/Instagram

The teen went on to defend her Blink-182 rocker dad, 45, for being one of the “most incredible” fathers out there and told fans there is a lot more to her than meets the eye. “You guys do not know my inside life. Keep your opinions to yourself,” Alabama concluded.

Alabama’s response comes shortly after she spoke out about the estranged relationship she has with her mom. Her parents, Travis and Shanna, 46, originally broke up in 2006 and they finalized their divorce in 2008, but they have been one of the most-talked about exes in Hollywood amidst the drummer’s romance with Kourtney Kardashian.

“Everybody thinks my mother is amazing,” Alabama posted on May 15, claiming the former Miss USA’s boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, “is nothing but awful to her” and also “cheats on her” in a shocking message, which Shanna denied.

Alabama alleged that Shanna “has never completely been” in her life, another claim Shanna later addressed. “Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom? Did your moms ask to see you on Mother’s Day [because] mine didn’t? I’m done keeping it a secret, reality shows,” Alabama continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06iapo_0a7UUPcA00
Courtesy Alabama Barker/Instagram

Travis and Shanna’s son, Landon, 17, previously shared his own grievances with their mother on social media, saying Shanna is an absent parent. “I’m not really sure why my kids put that out there,” the former pageant queen told Us Weekly in response on May 18. “I’m their mother. I love them. It’s hurtful and heartbreaking to have your kids say that when … clearly that’s false. It’s a false claim.”

Amid all of the family drama, Shanna opened up about the “Adam’s Song” hitmaker’s relationship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, and revealed she wouldn’t mind if Travis and Kourtney got engaged. Shanna told In Touch exclusively, “If they want to run off into the sunset, like by all means, but you know, don’t alienate my children in the process.”

View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

7K+
Followers
930
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Shanna Moakler
Person
Alabama Barker
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instagram Stories#Miss Usa#Us Weekly#Hitmaker#In Touch#Daughter#Mother#Opinion#Awful Things#Exes#Stand#Teen#Hollywood#Critics#Men
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesmycouriertribune.com

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker romance heats up as pair discuss marriage

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have reportedly discussed the "possibility of getting engaged and married". The Poosh founder the Blink-182 rocker first started dating in December after being friends for years, and things seem to be getting serious for the loved-up pair as they have considered taking their romance to the next level.
RelationshipsPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Travis Barker’s Kids Are ‘All For’ Their Dad Marrying Kourtney Kardashian ‘If That’s What They Want’

Stepmom material? Travis Barker‘s kids, Landon and Alabama, are “all for” their dad marrying girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian “if that’s what they want,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. The Blink-182 drummer, 45, and the Poosh.com founder, 42, “may be ruffling a few feathers with their extreme PDA” but Landon,...
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Travis Barker Shares More PDA Pics From Trip With Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker will follow Kourtney Kardashian "anywhere." The Blink-182 rocker took to Instagram on Tuesday to share more romantic photos and videos from his and Kardashian's latest adventure. Kardashian stares off into the distance during a boat ride in the first pic, while subsequent videos show the pair getting cozy...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Amid Kourtney Kardashian's Relationship With Travis Barker, Shanna Moakler Accuses The Kardashians Of 'Destroying' Her Family

The Kardashian-Jenners are familiar with relationship drama, usually the variety that labels their partners as cheaters. But with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s steamy relationship coming to light, sis Kim Kardashian is now being leveled with cheater accusations by Barker’s ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. In fact, she is accusing Kim, Kourtney and Travis of “destroying” her family in the process.
Celebritieswomansday.com

Shanna Moakler Goes on the Record Claiming She "Caught" Kim Kardashian and Travis Barker "Having an Affair"

Shanna Moakler has doubled down on her claim that she caught Kim Kardashian and Travis Barker having an affair years ago—which multiple sources close to Kim have completely denied. The model and former reality star spoke to Us Weekly, saying she was “never” friends with the Kardashians because “I divorced my ex because, I saw them—I caught them having an affair.”
Family Relationshipsdailysoapdish.com

Shanna Moakler’s Kids Accuse Her Of Being A Bad Mother

Shanna Moakler has defended her parenting after her children lashed out at her for not having a prominent role within their lives. Shanna Moakler’s Kids Accuse Her Of Being A Bad Mother. The model, who was previously married to Travis Barker, has been co-parenting with the musician ever since their...