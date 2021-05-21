newsbreak-logo
Foreigner ‘Feel the Enthusiasm’ at First Post-COVID Performance: Exclusive Interview

By Matt Wardlaw
94.1 KRNA
 3 days ago
Foreigner made a long-hoped-for return to the stage on Wednesday in Orlando, Fla., during the first of two socially distanced shows at the Frontyard Festival. “It was great to be back with everybody again. It’s great to have the feeling of doing a show. It was funny, because as normal as it is to do a show, it was odd that it felt a little odd,” Foreigner bassist Jeff Pilson chuckles during an exclusive interview with UCR. “That’s the longest I’ve gone in I don’t know how long without doing a show. But it was really great.”

