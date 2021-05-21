newsbreak-logo
San Diego County To Make Overdose Reversing Drug Available In Community

By City News Service
KPBS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Diego County leaders Friday announced plans to increase community distribution of naloxone — an overdose reversal medication — at several community-based locations and clinics throughout the region following a spike in overdose deaths. In 2020, the county reported 457 fentanyl-related overdose deaths — a 202% increase compared to 2019,...

