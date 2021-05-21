newsbreak-logo
Dept of Driver Services Expands Commercial Vehicle Testing Options

By AllOnGeorgia
allongeorgia.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGA Department of Driver Services (DDS) is making it easier for customers to receive a commercial vehicle road test by increasing the number of third-party testing locations statewide. DDS has initiated a Pilot Program for Truck Driving Schools to become certified to test their students after successfully passing training courses which puts more commercial drivers on the road.

allongeorgia.com
State
Georgia State
