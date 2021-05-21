The Sad Story of Ronald Greene (video)

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. We recently came across a report that, to be honest, had the BAW crew scratching our heads a little in confusion. A 46-year-old Grande Prairie man was pulled over not once — not even twice! — but a whole three times before he was finally arrested. Oh, and he also pretty much clipped the arresting officer with his car after trying to pull off from the second highway stop. Peep the confusion yet?