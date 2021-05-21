newsbreak-logo
Minorities

The Sad Story of Ronald Greene (video)

By admin
radiofacts.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Police Body Cam Video withheld from the Public for 2 years Reveals the Fatal Arrest of Ronald Greene, a Black Man, as He Pleaded for His Life. The State Troopers from New Orleans were captured on their body camera videos punching, stunning, and dragging a black man while he apologized for his actions of leading them on a high-speed chase. This was the footage of the last moments of the man being alive and was obtained by The Associated Press following the authorities holding on to it for two years.

radiofacts.com
Related
Law Enforcementkptv.com

New bodycam video released in death of Ronald Greene

New bodycam video of Ronald Greene's deadly encounter with Louisiana State troopers in 2019 has been released. Two years after Ronald Greene died after an encounter with Louisiana State Police, the agency released the video footage recorded by body cameras that night, Superintendent Col. Lamar Davis said at a Friday news conference.
Louisiana Statehoumatimes.com

Louisiana State Police releases all videos from Ronald Greene arrest

Although the investigation into the death of Ronald Greene remains under review by federal and state authorities, LSP has obtained authority to release the entirety of the incident videos and facts related to the investigative timeline and process. While the premature release of investigative files and video evidence can have a negative effect on the criminal justice proceedings of any investigation, LSP remains confident in the judicial system and fair review of this incident and continues to offer our full cooperation.
Louisiana StateTrumann Democrat

Video: Shackled Black man ordered facedown in deadly arrest

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Beaten and shackled by Louisiana state troopers, Black motorist Ronald Greene desperately tried to roll over in what may have been a struggle to breathe but was ordered to stay on his belly, according to body-camera video newly obtained by The Associated Press. And the long-secret...
Louisiana StatePosted by
WWL

See all the body camera video from the arrest of Ronald Greene

NEW ORLEANS — In response to recent reports on the death of Ronald Greene, Louisiana State Police released all the body camera and car camera video they collected from the deadly arrest. Troopers arrested Greene after a high-speed chase in 2019. Video obtained by the Associated Press shows Troopers repeatedly...
Louisiana StatePosted by
WAFB

THE INVESTIGATORS: Head of LSP vows change as agency releases body cam video tied to Ronald Greene’s 2019 death

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Days after parts of the video was leaked to the media showing the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, in a short-notice news conference, Louisiana State Police addressed the matter head on, two years after the fact. Head of the agency, Colonel Lamar Davis vowed sweeping changes within the law enforcement agency and promising swift action once the investigative process concludes.
MinoritiesThe Guardian

Ronald Greene punched and dragged by police before his death, video shows

Two years after Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old Black man, died after a confrontation with white police officers in May 2019, the Louisiana police department released footage of the incident. Louisiana state police had refused to publicly release footage from the incident, which they claimed culminated in Greene dying from crashing...
Louisiana StatePosted by
WWL

Top cop in Ronald Greene's deadly arrest withheld cam video

NEW ORLEANS — In perhaps the strongest evidence yet of an attempted cover-up in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, the ranking Louisiana State Police officer at the scene falsely told internal investigators that the Black man was still a threat to flee after he was shackled, and he denied the existence of his own body camera video for nearly two years until it emerged just last month.
MinoritiesPosted by
The Independent

Ronald Greene autopsy details revealed as new video shows police stopped him rolling over after beating him

Newly obtained footage shows Louisiana state troopers ordering Black motorist Ronald Greene to lie on his stomach and remain face down in shackles, following a violent arrest where he was choked, punched in the head, and Tased.Footage from the ultimately fatal 2019 encounter has been released for the first time this week, with the Associated Press obtaining new video that showed a state trooper shouting at Mr Greene to stay on his stomach.“Don’t you turn over. Lay on your belly. Lay on your belly” AP reported Trooper Kory York shouting at the shacked man.“You better lay on your f****** belly...
MinoritiesPride Publishing

Black people got Ma’Khia killed

Moments before three guilty verdicts in the trial of disgraced former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin came down and exaltation erupted across the country, in Columbus, Ohio 16-year old Ma’Khia Bryant was fighting for her life. It only took seconds for her to lose that fight. Millions have watched the...
Minoritiesrnbcincy.com

White Man Assaults A Police Officer And Lives To See His Court Date

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. We recently came across a report that, to be honest, had the BAW crew scratching our heads a little in confusion. A 46-year-old Grande Prairie man was pulled over not once — not even twice! — but a whole three times before he was finally arrested. Oh, and he also pretty much clipped the arresting officer with his car after trying to pull off from the second highway stop. Peep the confusion yet?
Louisiana StatePosted by
Forbes

‘He Was Tortured’: Outrage Erupts Over Videos Of Black Man’s Deadly Encounter With Louisiana Police

Videos obtained by The Associated Press showing the deadly 2019 arrest of a Black man in Louisiana have sparked renewed national outrage over police brutality, with new body cam footage the AP revealed Friday showing the 49-year-old Ronald Greene was forced to remain face down on the ground despite having dangerously low oxygen levels, in what Greene's sister said Friday amounted to evidence he "was tortured.”