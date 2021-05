The Gonzales City Council approved Propostions A, B, E and F, amendments to the city’s charter which were passed in the May 1 election, at its meeting on Thursday, May 13. These amendments will limit how a Council member or Mayor may gain a seat on a city board or commission, defines the timeframe in which a vacant seat on the council must be filled, removes the requirement that the city’s attorney must live in the city, and brings guidelines for the expenditure of Economic Development Corporation funds into compliance with state law.