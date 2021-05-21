newsbreak-logo
Public Safety

DPS increases highway enforcement for Click It or Ticket, Memorial Day weekend

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) wants to remind drivers to travel safely as we close out May and head into the Memorial Day holiday. Monday, May 24, through Monday, May 31, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers will participate in Click It or Ticket, an enforcement campaign to encourage people to wear their seat belt, as well as Operation CARE (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort), looking for drivers who are intoxicated, speeding or breaking other traffic laws. Troopers will also watch for drivers not following the state’s Move Over, Slow Down law.

