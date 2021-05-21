newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Bill authorizing Alaska cruise season heads to president

By Elwood Brehmer
Alaska Journal of Commerce
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt took several months of educating and vote wrangling, but Alaska’s congressional delegation appears to have salvaged half of the 2021 cruise season. The House of Representatives broadly approved Rep. Don Young’s version of the bill allowing Alaska-bound cruise ships to bypass a required stop in Canada for the rest of this year on Thursday, a week after the Senate passed nearly identical legislation from Sens. Murkowski and Sullivan.

alaskajournal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Senate#Congress#Princess Cruises#Carnival Cruise Line#Transportation Ministry#The Senate Commerce#Journal#The Commerce Committee#Labor Department#Canadian#Cdc#Alaska Cruises#Cruise Companies#Cruise Activity#Sens Murkowski#Legislation#Florida#Juneau#Washington#Alaskans
Related
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Biden signs bill opening door for Alaska cruises to resume

President Joe Biden signed into law Monday legislation that opens a door for resumed cruise ship travel to Alaska after the pandemic last year scrapped sailings. The measure pushed by members of Alaska's Republican congressional delegation will allow large cruise ships to sail directly from Washington state to Alaska without stopping in Canada. It is intended as a temporary workaround of a longstanding federal law that requires certain large cruise ships bound for Alaska to stop in Canada or start trips there.
Anchorage Daily News

Biden signs Alaska cruise ship bill as more cruise lines announce summer sailings

President Joe Biden on Monday signed legislation that will allow large cruise ships to travel to Alaska this summer. The first voyages under the new Alaska Tourism Restoration Act are scheduled for late July. Federal law prevents large cruise ships from traveling between the Lower 48 and Alaska without a...
seatrade-cruise.com

Biden signs Alaska cruise ship bill, US has no view on Florida vaccine passport ban

With him were the bill's co-sponsors, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Sen. Dan Sullivan and Rep. Don Young, all representing Alaska. Their Alaska Tourism Recovery Act is 'a positive, in our view, because it helps reinvigorate industry that accounts for a great number of jobs, and jobs that have been on hold for the past year plus,' White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during her earlier daily news conference. She added this is critical in a state where one in 10 jobs depends on tourism.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Alaska cruises ready to launch this summer

Alaska’s 2021 cruise season is set to sail after all. The U.S. House passed legislation that allows commercial cruise lines bound for Alaska to bypass Canada, as required by federal law. The bill, which already passed in the Senate, goes to President Biden for his signature. Canada has closed its...
Ketchikan Daily News

Bill that would allow cruise ships to skip Canada heads to Biden’s desk

Congress has voted to let large cruise ships sail directly from Washington state to Alaska without stopping in Canada, a step that could clear the way for cruises later this year. The legislation approved by the House on Thursday goes to President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it.
travelawaits.com

Alaska Summer Cruise Season May Be Saved Thanks To U.S. Congress

Cruising is on the verge of returning to Alaska this summer as a result of legislation passed Thursday that will allow ships to bypass Canadian ports on their way to the state. The Alaska Tourism Restoration Act is now awaiting the signature of President Biden and final approval from the...
Voice of America

Alaska-Bound Cruises Could Soon Resume

VANCOUVER, CANADA - Alaska-bound cruise ships could soon sail once again, now that U.S. lawmakers in both houses of Congress have voted to allow cruises to bypass Canada. The measure is awaiting President Joe Biden’s signature. The legislation temporarily sets aside the Passenger Services Vehicle Act of 1886, which has...
alaskasnewssource.com

US House passes bill allowing large cruise ships to bypass Canada into Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. House of Representatives unanimously passed a bill Thursday that will temporarily allow large cruise ships to avoid Canada and directly port into Alaska, bringing the state one step closer to rejuvenating its cruise line industry. A week ago, the U.S. Senate passed the Alaska...
cruisefever.net

Two Cruise Lines Announce Plans to Restart Cruises to Alaska in July

Two of Carnival Corporation’s cruise lines, Princess Cruises and Holland America Line, have announced plans to restart cruises to Alaska in July. The announcement came after the passage of the Alaska Tourism Restoration Act earlier today which allows cruise ships to bypass port stops in Canada for the rest of the year.
alaska.gov

Alaska Governor Commends Cruise Industry Sail Notice

May 21, 2021 (Anchorage, AK) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy today issued a statement following the announcement that major cruise lines will resume operations to Alaska in the last week of July:. “This is great news for anyone hoping to experience the rugged beauty of the Last Frontier. I thank...
alaska.gov

Governor Issues Statement on Congressional Action to Resume Alaska Cruise Season

May 20, 2021 (Anchorage, AK) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy today issued a statement on the passage of a bill in the U.S. Congress to allow cruise ships to sail to Alaska, bypassing Canadian ports. The congressional action exempts large Alaska-bound cruise ships from the U.S. Passenger Vessel Services Act through February 2022.
cruiseradio.net

House Passes Bill Clearing Cruises to Alaska, Now Awaiting CDC

The good news is that cruise ships can now legally sail to Alaska, as the Alaska Tourism Restoration Act has passed the House and will now go to President Biden to be signed into law. The bad news is that cruise ships still can’t sail to Alaska until cruise lines...
Posted by
KFI AM 640

Princess Cruises to Resume Service in U.S. With Alaska Sailings

SANTA CLARITA (CNS) - Santa Clarita-based Princess Cruises today announced plans to return to service in the United States with a partial season of Alaska sailings from Seattle. Departing July 25 through Sept. 26 to and from Seattle, the seven-day cruises aboard the Majestic Princess will be open for sale...
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Royal Caribbean will restart cruises in Alaska in summer 2021

Royal Caribbean announced it will restart cruises this summer to Alaska. A day after Congress passed new legislation to send to the President to get around Canada's cruise ban, Royal Caribbean Group confirmed plans to restart cruises to Alaska beginning in July 2021. Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises ships...
Norwalk Hour

Alaska cruise ticket sales resumption raises tourism hopes

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Norwegian Cruise Line has resumed ticket sales for voyages to Alaska after the U.S. Senate passed a bill last week that could help save the state's upcoming cruise season. The Alaska Tourism Restoration Act that passed unanimously would temporarily allow large cruise ships to skip required...
travelagewest.com

Congress Passes Bill to Permit Alaska Cruising

Today, the U.S. House of Representatives unanimously passed the Alaska Tourism Restoration Act (following last week’s Senate approval). Provided that President Biden signs the bill into law — and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) allows cruise travel to broadly resume from the U.S. — the legislation will permit Alaska cruise travel to proceed this summer without the need to visit Canada (where cruise ships are currently banned until 2022).