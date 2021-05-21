Bill authorizing Alaska cruise season heads to president
It took several months of educating and vote wrangling, but Alaska’s congressional delegation appears to have salvaged half of the 2021 cruise season. The House of Representatives broadly approved Rep. Don Young’s version of the bill allowing Alaska-bound cruise ships to bypass a required stop in Canada for the rest of this year on Thursday, a week after the Senate passed nearly identical legislation from Sens. Murkowski and Sullivan.alaskajournal.com