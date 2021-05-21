Bill authorizing Alaska cruise season heads to president

With him were the bill's co-sponsors, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Sen. Dan Sullivan and Rep. Don Young, all representing Alaska. Their Alaska Tourism Recovery Act is 'a positive, in our view, because it helps reinvigorate industry that accounts for a great number of jobs, and jobs that have been on hold for the past year plus,' White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during her earlier daily news conference. She added this is critical in a state where one in 10 jobs depends on tourism.