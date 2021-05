How Ryan Lochte Is A Key Piece to The Team USA Puzzle On Road to Tokyo. By any measure, Ryan Lochte is one of the greatest swimmers in history, a part of any reasonable list of the top 10 male performers ever. His already impressive résumé—12 Olympic medals, six of them gold, plus 18 long course world titles—would likely be higher if not for his unfortunate timing of swimming in the same era as Michael Phelps. It didn’t help that at the Olympics, Lochte’s two best events have been scheduled back-to-back throughout his career.