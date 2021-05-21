City of Ione votes to keep current sewer contract

The Ione City Council voted to keep its current contract for operating the city’s sewer plant with PERC Water Corporation. At its latest meeting on Tuesday night, May 18, the Ione City Council voted to extend the existing wastewater operations contract for an additional two years. The city will pay the firm PERC an estimated $422,000 per year for the service. New Interim City Manager Michael Rock recommended the contract extension, saying the city did not have time before the end of the contract to seek another management firm or start managing the sewer plant internally with city employees and that ending the contract could leave the city without an operator at the end of June.