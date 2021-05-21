Suspect ID'd in shooting that injured Lincoln County Deputy Michael Hutton; deputy moved out of ICU

UPDATE | Tuesday, 10:30 a.m. — The Lincoln County deputy who was shot by a suspect Thursday morning is returning home. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Michael Hutton will leave at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

...

LINCOLN COUNTY, Colo. — The Lincoln County Coroner's Office has identified the man who investigators believe shot and injured a Lincoln County deputy Thursday.

The suspect has been identified as Tristin Ensinger, 25, of Ohio. The coroner's office says he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office found Ensinger about 1,000 yards away from where the shooting occurred along U.S. 40.

Deputy Michael Hutton was dispatched around 3:15 a.m. Thursday after a truck driver woke up and said someone was trying to steal merchandise out of the back of a another semi trailer and called 911.

“Within seconds of being outside of his car and investigating this theft, he was met with a hail of gunfire," said Capt. Michael L. Yowell with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Thursday.

Hutton was hit multiple times but was able to provide self-care and keep himself in a hidden spot, Yowell said. The shooter then turned the gun on the person who called 911. The reporting person was also injured but is safe.

Hutton was seriously injured, but in an update Friday, the sheriff's office said he was making great strides. He was moved out of the intensive care unit on Saturday.

"Our Fighting Mike Hutton continues to amaze us!" The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office tweeted Saturday.

The department has established the Lincoln County Hero Fund for anyone who would like to donate. Monetary donations can be dropped off at the Lincoln County Sheriff‘s Office or at the First Bank of Hugo in Limon or Hugo. Donations will go directly to the Hutton Family to cover expenses incurred during their recovery.

An official GoFundMe has also been started.

Hutton has been with the sheriff's office for seven years. He's a U.S. Air Force veteran and a school crossing guard in Hugo.