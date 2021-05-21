Alex Rodriguez Is Now Making Makeup for Men

Alex Rodriguez brought his two daughters as his dates to a Miami Heat game on May 7, putting his split from Jennifer Lopez behind him. Alex Rodriguez looked relaxed and happy to be in the company of his daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13, while watching his Miami Heat beat the Minnesota Timberwolves at the American Airlines Arena on Friday, May 7. A-Rod shared two Instagram selfies — one with each of his girls — as they sat in the stands at the game. Alex pulled down his black mask below his nose so that most of his face was visible, and he clearly had a big smile with a face that looked so happy, even though he’s only three weeks out from his breakup with fiance Jennifer Lopez, 51.