Alex Rodriguez Is Now Making Makeup for Men
Alex Rodriguez is officially getting into the makeup game. Marketed as a "sleek, discreet" and "convenient" concealer that's "specifically designed for men," the Blur Stick is available in eight different shades and formulated with luxe ingredients such as aloe extract and jojoba oil for long-lasting and skin-nourishing coverage. According to a press release, the product is meant to round out the pre-existing Hims skincare routine which consists of creams for wrinkles and acne.www.papermag.com