Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 2 days ago

GNMA 783.11 – .11 – .14 – .64. Science and Technology Fund 5097.18 + .19 + 1.86 + 5.56. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

News Break
Stocks
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksArkansas Online

S&P 500 index records its second weekly loss in row

Wall Street racked up more losses Friday on a choppy day of trading that left the major indexes mixed and the S&P 500 with its second-straight weekly decline. The S&P 500 ended 0.1% lower after having been up 0.7% in the early going. The benchmark index, which hit an all-time high two weeks ago, lost 0.4% this week. That follows a 1.4% loss last week.
StocksBusiness Insider

U.S. Stocks Close Mixed For The Session And The Week

(RTTNews) - After moving to the upside early in the session, the major U.S. stock indexes turned mixed over the course of the trading day on Friday. While the Dow managed to remain in positive territory, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 slid into the red. The major averages finished...
Stocksinvesting.com

Indexes Close Near Intra-Day Highs After Selloff

The major equity indexes closed mostly lower during yesterday’s volatile session. The one outlier was the NDX actually managing to post a gain. Of note was the fact that after a severe selloff earlier in the session, most managed to close at or near their intraday highs as buyers came in near the close.
Stocksetftrends.com

Stock Index ETFs Accelerate Gains to Close Out Volatile Week

After a rough start to the week, stocks and index ETFs continued to drive higher on Friday, building on gains in the prior session, thanks to moves in technology shares and stocks benefitting from an economic recovery. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.77% after a rough start to the...
StocksHerald & Review

Stocks close higher with help from tech, still down for week

Stocks closed higher for the second day in a row but still ended with a weekly loss after three sizable drops earlier in the week. The S&P 500 added 1.5% Friday, but still lost 1.4% for the week. Another bounce back in tech shares pushed the Nasdaq 2.3% higher. Disney fell 2.6% after reporting lower revenue and missing forecasts for growth in subscriber additions to its video streaming service. Retailers, banks, communication companies and industrial stocks also helped lift the market. Energy stocks also rose as the price of U.S. crude oil climbed 2.4%. Treasury yields mostly fell.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Wall Street closes sharply higher, but posts weekly loss

Wall Street ended higher at the close of a broad rally, an upbeat conclusion to whipsaw week of buying and selling as signs of a rebounding economy did battle with mounting inflation jitters. All three major U.S. indexes built on Thursday's gains, which saw S&P 500 notch its biggest one-day...
StocksBusiness Insider

U.S. Stocks Rally But Still Close Notably Lower For The Week

(RTTNews) - Stocks showed a strong move to the upside during trading on Friday, extending the rebound seen in the previous session. The major averages all climbed firmly into positive territory, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq showing a particularly strong advance. The major averages ended the session near their best levels...
StocksFXStreet.com

S&P 500 Index consolidates last week's gains, hols above 4,220

Wall Street's main indexes opened mixed on Monday. Energy shares post strong gains on the back of rising crude oil prices. Underperforming technology stocks weigh on Nasdaq at the start of the week. Major equity indexes in the US started the new week on a mixed tone amid varying performances...
StocksShareCast

Europe close: Stocks end week on an up note

European shares were mostly higher at the end of the week and near record highs despite continuing worries about inflation. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index rose 0.57% to 444.44, with UK stocks struggling despite a much bigger than expected jump in UK retail sales. London's FTSE 100 was essentially flat.
Stocksetftrends.com

ETF of the Week: ASYMshares ASYMmetric 500 ETF (ASPY)

ETF Trends CEO Tom Lydon discussed the ASYMshares ASYMmetric 500 ETF (ASPY) on this week’s “ETF of the Week” podcast with Chuck Jaffe on the MoneyLife Show. ASPY is a passively managed, rules-based alternative strategy to hedging US large cap equities. The fund targets between -25% and 75% net long equity exposure based on market risk.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Purchases 261 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets comprises about 8.8% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Cboe Global Markets worth $15,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksbatonrougenews.net

Roundup: U.S. equities post mixed results amid Fed minutes, economic data

NEW YORK, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Wall Street's major averages posted mixed results for the week as investors digested minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent policy meeting and a slew of economic data. For the week ending Friday, the Dow declined 0.5 percent, and the S&P 500 fell 0.4...
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Benchmarks Gain Momentum to Close Volatile Week

This past week was a rocky one for Wall Street. On Monday, inflation fears persisted from the previous week's Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading, which weighed heavily on Big Tech, and investors continued to abandon growth stocks in favor of reopening plays. Tuesday, stocks pared their earlier gains to close lower amid worse-than-expected housing starts data, and the Dow finished down 270 points. Mid-week, bitcoin's dramatic selloff spooked traders, and provided no help to Big Tech's slump. Plus, investors eyed comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell as the possibility of adjusted fiscal policy came into view.
Marketsmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Index fut.

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Friday:. Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange. U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange. OpenHighLowSettleChg. S&P COMP. INDEX. 250 x index. Jun4172.604174.504151.804151.80—2.40. Sep4141.80—2.50. Dec4131.90—2.70. Mar4123.30—2.20. Jun4111.40—2.80.
StocksFXStreet.com

S&P 500 Index opens modestly higher, all major sectors trade in positive territory

Wall Street's main indexes started the last day of the week higher. Energy stocks post strong gains as oil prices push higher. Following Thursday's upsurge, major equity indexes in the US opened modestly higher on Friday. As of writing, the S&P 500 was up 0.4% on the day at 4,175, the Nasdaq Composite was rising 0.3% at 13,539 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was rising 0.47% at 32,345.
StocksMountain Mail

Nasdaq leads gains, Dow Jones lags

Markets closed sizably higher Thursday after coming under pressure Wednesday. The Nasdaq led gains, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged the Standard & Poor’s 500. Wednesday saw volatile cryptocurrency trading, with Bitcoin dropping below $40,000. European stocks traded higher, while Asian stocks were lower. Gold, oil and U.S. bond...
Stocksirmagazine.com

The week in investor relations: ETF inclusion hurts performance, investors back late-cycle stocks and climate rebellions mount

– US large-cap stocks commonly held by ETFs underperform compared with companies that have lower ETF ownership, according to the Financial Times (paywall). The research, conducted by Vincent Deluard, global macro strategist at StoneX, says the poor performance has become more pronounced over recent years. The findings add to concerns by some investors that ETFs lead to crowding in popular stocks, creating bubbles that later burst.
StocksDailyFx

Stock Market Forecast: Nasdaq Slides on Strong US PMI Survey

STOCK MARKET FORECAST: NASDAQ COMPOSITE MIRRORING TREASURY YIELDS, INFLATION FEARS. Nasdaq price action pressured during Friday morning trade as Treasury bond yields jump. Flash US PMI data just released by IHS Markit shows business activity accelerating in May. Treasury yield volatility surrounding inflation and Fed taper fears to dominate risk...
StocksZacks.com

New Momentum ETF (QQQA) Hits the Market

Expanding it suite of ETF products, ProShares recently launched the ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (QQQA). The timing of the launch can turn out to be beneficial for the firm given the optimism surrounding the U.S. economic recovery from the pandemic-led slump. QQQA in a Nutshell. ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey...