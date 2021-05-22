newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Matt Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend is cooperating with federal investigation, report says

By Justin Vallejo
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IY8Kb_0a7URgdQ00

Matt Gaetz said he’s focused on socialism, not scandals, as federal authorities reportedly secured the cooperation of an ex-girlfriend in its investigation into alleged sex trafficking.

As the Congressman held a rally in Arizona on Friday, CNN reported that a former Capitol Hill staffer emerged as a critical witness to help authorities understand records of transactions linked to its investigation.

It follows the formal plea agreement between the Justice Department and Mr Gaetz’s former ally Joel Greenberg .

“I’m not too worried about Joel Greenberg,” Mr Gaetz said on Friday.

“Joel Greenberg is literally sitting in jail right now because he originally accused someone who was innocent of having had a relationship with a minor. That wasn’t true, it was just a false thing that Joel Greenberg had said and that’s landed him in quite a bit of trouble.”

The former Seminole County tax collector pleaded guilty to sex trafficking a minor and five other charges as part of a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

A spokesman for Mr Gaetz previously said there was no reference to the Congressman in the plea, which according to CNN said Mr Greenberg had sex with a girl "at least seven times when she was a minor" and "introduced the Minor to other adult men, who engaged in commercial sex acts with the Minor".

Speaking to Newsmax before appearing at an Arizona rally with Marjorie Taylor Greene, Mr Gaetz said he’s “not focused on scandal, I’m focused on socialism and what it’s doing to our country.”

As the Congressman was brushing off the significance of Mr Greenberg’s plea arrangement, CNN said a woman linked to his Capitol Hill office as far back as summer 2017 agreed to speak to investigators.

Quoting “two people familiar with the matter”, the outlet reported they couldn’t confirm whether she had reached a formal cooperation agreement. Her lawyer Timothy Jansen declined to comment to CNN.

Mr Gaetz has not been charged with any crime and has strenuously denied all of the allegations against him.

View All 241 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

131K+
Followers
75K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Gaetz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Prosecutors#County Jail#Cnn#Capitol Hill#The Justice Department#Newsmax#Mr Gaetz#Federal Authorities#Investigators#Alleged Sex Trafficking#Plea#Scandal#Seminole County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Why GOP lawmaker's staffer alerted FBI before insurrection

Alex Ferro, a top aide to Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL), says he spoke with both the Capitol Police and the FBI on the morning of January 6 after overhearing a man in tactical gear talk about storming the FBI building just hours before the deadly insurrection. CNN’s Jim Acosta speaks with the Florida congressman about what his staffer observed while the pair were standing inside the lobby of the Hyatt Regency near Capitol Hill.
EducationSFGate

Teacher Framed by Joel Greenberg in Scheme That Triggered Matt Gaetz Investigation Speaks

Brian Beute had been a teacher for almost two and half decades when he got the idea in his head to run for local office. A week after Beute filed his paperwork to run for tax collector of Seminole County, Florida, the school where he’d worked for 17 years received an anonymous letter falsely accusing him of an improper relationship with a student. Soon, sock-puppet accounts appeared online parroting the same lie. Beute went on administrative leave, and two weeks later, an investigation by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Department cleared his name.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Republicans have fallen out of love with Matt Gaetz — he just hasn’t got the memo yet

If Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was Jack in Titanic, then his Rose, disgraced politician Joel Greenberg, just gently shoved his hand off the makeshift raft into the icy waters of the North Atlantic. And it would be a warmer ending than the real-life one Gaetz appears to be heading towards.The effects of the recent Gaetz freeze could be felt as far away as ABC’s The View, where on Tuesday co-hosts Joy Behar and Meghan McCain sparred over exactly how much the congressman from Florida’s panhandle is reviled.“He is out there having fun, making jokes about it, because he feels like...
Congress & Courtspalmerreport.com

Matt Gaetz is indeed totally screwed

86 pages of plea agreement. 86 pages of testimony were filed in the plea agreement for Joel Greenberg, the ostensible wing-man for Matt Gaetz. No one’s favorite tax collector, Greenberg side-stepped the prospect 33 criminal charges by pleading guilty to 6 federal charges by offering his assistance to prosecute who knows how many other people. The proffer of corroborated testimony allows him to slide on 27 other criminal charges.
Congress & Courtsspotonflorida.com

Update: Gaetz Associate Joel Greenberg Pleads Guilty To Six Charges

Embattled former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg has entered guilty pleas to six federal charges including sex trafficking of a child. Greenberg appeared in the federal court in Orlando this morning. Greenberg was handcuffed and wore a dark jail jumpsuit. When asked whether... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
Politicspalmerreport.com

Matt Gaetz is having one hell of a night

Today was probably the worst day of Matt Gaetz’s life to date, given that his close associate formally confessed to underage sex trafficking and then cut a plea deal against multiple unnamed men, after Greenberg’s lawyer previously hinted that Gaetz was one of them. Of course Gaetz is about to have some even worse days: the day of his arrest, the day his trial begins, the day of his verdict, and if the trial doesn’t go his way, the day his sentence begins.
Congress & CourtsThe Independent

Joel Greenberg’s lawyer teases ‘must see’ news coming around Matt Gaetz

A lawyer for Joel Greenberg, an associate of US Rep Matt Gaetz, promised “must-see television” after his client pleaded guilty to sex trafficking charges, potentially imperiling the congressman’s political career if Mr Greenberg’s cooperation with the government implicates Mr Gaetz. The lawyer, Fritz Scheller, made the comments to reporters on...
Politicsthechestnutpost.com

Matt Gaetz’s associate Joel Greenberg accepts plea deal in ongoing investigation

Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz’s friend Joel Greenberg has accepted a plea deal on charges involved child trafficking and pledged to cooperate with the ongoing investigation. Gaetz has denied wrongdoing. CBS News’ Nikole Killion reports on the latest, and Politico’s Florida bureau chief Matt Dixon joins CBSN to discuss the potential fallout.
U.S. Politicsbransontrilakesnews.com

Ex-federal prosecutor: This is 'potentially devastating' for Gaetz

Former federal prosecutor Shan Wu weighs in after Joel Greenberg, an indicted close confidant of Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, formally pleaded guilty to six federal charges in a court hearing, admitting to a federal judge that he had knowingly solicited and paid a minor for sex.
Congress & Courtsfloridapolitics.com

Ted Lieu questions GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy on Matt Gaetz committee assignment

Lieu's inquiry came in response to a report claiming Gaetz snorted cocaine with an escort after a 2019 GOP fundraiser. U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu, a California Democrat, is pressing Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Rep. Matt Gaetz’s maintained assignment on the House Judiciary Committee, which oversees administration of justice within the federal courts, administrative agencies and federal law enforcement entities.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Gaetz ally plans to plead guilty, raising possibility of cooperation deal

The ex-Florida tax collector with close ties to Rep. Matt Gaetz is planning to plead guilty on Monday in a federal court in Florida, according to a new filing Thursday. Details of his plea agreement and whether Joel Greenberg will be cooperating with investigators against Gaetz in a wide-ranging sex trafficking probe aren’t yet public. Greenberg, indicted on dozens of public corruption and other charges, has signaled he wanted to flip on Gaetz. Gaetz has not been charged and denies any wrongdoing.
Congress & CourtsDelaware County Daily Times

Honig: This is the worst possible news for Gaetz

Joel Greenberg, the ex-Florida tax collector with close ties to Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), is planning to plead guilty on Monday in a federal court in Florida, according to a new filing Thursday. CNN CNN legal analyst Elie Honig evaluates what this means for the federal sex trafficking case against Gaetz.
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Daily Beast reports shocking new Matt Gaetz allegations: “Donors footed the bill”

The Daily Beast is out with brand new reporting detailing more disturbing activity and corruption on the part of Rep. Matt Gaetz and Joel Greenberg. Investigations reporter Joel Pagliery predicts this “will all come crashing down” on the Congressman. “Matt Gaetz keeps saying he never paid for sex – we have witnesses that say differently.” The admissions from Joel Greenberg add to the trouble. “The feds have the receipts.”
U.S. Politicspalmerreport.com

Matt Gaetz is in the weeds

When Matt Gaetz went on a national tour this month, some took it as a sign that he was somehow magically going to escape the federal criminal investigation that was closing in on him. After all, the defeatist logic went, Gaetz wouldn’t be out there strutting on stage like that unless he knew he was magically going to get off the hook.