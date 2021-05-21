newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Introducing The Garden Music Series

kdnk.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpress Yourself Explores the Value of the Vulnerable. Alana Rocklin, Jackson Emmer and more on Express Yourself.

www.kdnk.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Art#Express Yourself#Art#Books
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Music303magazine.com

Mile High Music Series Gives Back To The Community Through Music

After a long year of musicians finding themselves secluded to live streams and virtual concerts, Mile High Music Series is bringing local Colorado artists back into the limelight with a community-oriented concert series, Concerts For A Cause. The series is taking place at Mile High Station, an open-spaced, industrial event center on West Colfax where attendees can enjoy the fresh summer air while listening to some tunes. Tickets for the outdoor event are $35, with $5 of that going directly to the non-profit partner of the week. Some of the organizations that will be recognized include Colorado Event Alliance, The Morgan Adams Foundation, Swallow Hill and Bringing Music Back to Life. Not only will you get the chance to rock out again, but a free drink, reserved seating, and table service are also included in the price of your ticket.
TV & Videosharrisondaily.com

Streaming series shows collision of music, history in 1971

NEW YORK (AP) — Chrissie Hynde wouldn't make her own mark in music until a few years later, but her memories of how 1971's daily soundtrack was tied to the times remain vivid. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
Musiccascadeae.com

Music Matters Free Series Begins May 24

The Sunriver Music Festival, together with Sunriver You, presents Music Matters, a six-week class reviewing a new topic every Monday from 5-6pm. The free series will begin May 24 and continue through June 8. Each class will draw inspiration from the programming for Sunriver Music Festival’s outdoor concert series scheduled for August 14-23. This is a great opportunity to learn a wealth of information and details about all sorts of music. This is a zoom-only class, and you will need to register at sunriveryou.com to receive an invitation to attend.
Musiclakechelannow.com

Expanded Music in the Park Summer Concert Series Announced

Live Music Every First and Third Saturday at Riverwalk Park. information released by Historic Downtown Chelan Association, LCN file photo. The Music in the Park Summer Concert Series will feature all styles of music for the community to enjoy throughout the summer. Enjoy everything from rock-and-roll to blues to Latin as you sit and soak in the stunning views of Lake Chelan as your backdrop. This weekly concert series will showcase local bands, as well as bands who started their musical adventure in Lake Chelan and have gone on to expand their fame.
MuseumsSo Md News.com

Hirshhorn introduces summer screening series

The Smithsonian’s Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden recently announced “Lost in Place: Voyages in Video,” an online screening series of 11 videos by international contemporary artists. The featured artworks, spanning the past 20 years, include classic works and favorites from the Hirshhorn’s collection and delve into the complicated, unusual and uneasy relationships between people and the places they inhabit.
Musicthisis50.com

PhlexDenary Delivers Fun Visual For His Summer Hit ‘Flavour’

PhlexDenary is a professional recording artist with more than 10 years of experience under his belt! He has be able to continuously reinvent himself throughout the procees and his latest track and visual for ‘Flavour’ is a testament to that! The Nigerian artist is back with a summer smash that is set to play at radio stations across the world. His newest single titled, ‘Flavour,’ is the perfect vibe for the club, outdoor party, BBQ or pool party. With an impressive catalogue of music, ‘Flavour,’ will be the first single off of his upcoming EP set to release in the near future.
Photographyiso1200.com

Be Brave And Discover Your TRUE Creative Voice In Photography

If you want to find your own unique style and voice in your photography, then Alex Kilbee has some suggestions for you that will kickstart this creative journey. The Photographic Eye is a channel created by Alex and dedicated to helping you discover more about the art and history of photography, so you can become a better photographer.
Camden, MEpenbaypilot.com

Friends of Music concert series welcomes Borowsky Family Trio

The Friends of Music Concert Series, an outreach program of The First Congregational Church of Camden, will present the Borowsky Family Trio (piano, violin, cello), for a virtual concert that will be premiere on YouTube on Sunday, May 16, at 4 p.m. The Borowsky Family Trio has performed in more...
MusicPort Townsend Leader

Olympic Music Festival presents virtual series this spring

Olympic Music Festival is hosting a May concert series, “Sounds of Spring.”. The showcase features Grammy-nominated violinist Tessa Lark; Alice Yoo, a cellist and the cofounder of the Denver Chamber Music Festival; and Julio Elizalde, a pianist and artistic director of the Olympic Music Festival. The trio have played together...
Performing Artsdailytitan.com

Music series reimagines opera in modern era

Cal State Fullerton’s New Music Festival made a powerful return this semester. Despite the virtual format, the magic of exploring the future of music remained strong. “Reimagining Opera in the 21st Century” is an ongoing series for CSUF’s 20th Annual New Music Festival, where guests get involved every week to host virtual presentations that are followed by virtual concerts that showcase their work. The series is curated by Pamela Madsen, a CSUF professor of music and the artistic director of the series.
Visual ArtCrossville Chronicle

Art Journal class set for Wednesday

Barb Pelak returns to the Dogwood Exchange to teach the Art Journal class Wednesday, May 12, 1-4 p.m. In this class, students will be creating a small, personal journal filled with clusters, tags, tuck spots and other interesting elements that will make the journals a unique and personal piece of artwork.
North Branch, MNisanti-chisagocountystar.com

North Branch Summer Music Series returns

Thanks to the lifting of COVID regulations, North Branch’s annual Summer Concert Series is primed to return in full force, featuring a few familiar acts, a couple new ones, plus the return of the pre-concert book reading and portable splash pad. The series actually gets off to an early start...
Los Angeles, CAinfluencive.com

Robert Terell and Billy Flynn Introduce a New Perspective in the Music Realm Through Rocstar Music Group

Although the realms of music and entertainment have launched countless industry leaders and multi-talented professionals over the years, there exists a number of aspirants who are still figuring out this cutthroat space. Some may have risen through the ranks with the use of conventional methods, while others have considered more innovative ways to stand out in order to distinguish themselves apart from their competitors.
Harbor Springs, MInorthernexpress.com

GLCO Sunday Series

Enjoy a free concert featuring Great Lakes Chamber Orchestra Music Director & violinist Libor Ondras. Ondras will perform with The Hummel Trio, along with young musicians from the Gerber Strings program.