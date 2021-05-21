Introducing The Garden Music Series

After a long year of musicians finding themselves secluded to live streams and virtual concerts, Mile High Music Series is bringing local Colorado artists back into the limelight with a community-oriented concert series, Concerts For A Cause. The series is taking place at Mile High Station, an open-spaced, industrial event center on West Colfax where attendees can enjoy the fresh summer air while listening to some tunes. Tickets for the outdoor event are $35, with $5 of that going directly to the non-profit partner of the week. Some of the organizations that will be recognized include Colorado Event Alliance, The Morgan Adams Foundation, Swallow Hill and Bringing Music Back to Life. Not only will you get the chance to rock out again, but a free drink, reserved seating, and table service are also included in the price of your ticket.