newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

On The Money: White House counters with $1.7 trillion infrastructure proposal, GOP unimpressed | USDA to start loan forgiveness for thousands of minority farmers

By Sylvan Lane
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y1odv_0a7URXdl00
© Greg Nash

Happy Friday and welcome back to On The Money, where I’m handing off the reins of the newsletter to Naomi and Niv next week. I’m Sylvan Lane, and here’s your nightly guide to everything affecting your bills, bank account and bottom line.

See something I missed? Let me know at slane@thehill.com or tweet me @SylvanLane. And if you like your newsletter, you can subscribe to it here: http://bit.ly/1NxxW2N.

Write us with tips, suggestions and news: slane@thehill.com, njagoda@thehill.com and nelis@thehill.com. Follow us on Twitter: @SylvanLane, @NJagoda and @NivElis.

THE BIG DEAL—White House counters with $1.7 trillion infrastructure proposal in GOP talks: White House officials are presenting a $1.7 trillion counterproposal to Republicans on Friday in pursuit of a bipartisan deal on infrastructure, reducing the price tag of President Biden ’s infrastructure proposal by $550 billion.

“In our view, this is the art of seeking common ground,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at a briefing Friday. “This proposal exhibits a willingness to come down in size, giving on some areas that are important to the president ... while also staying firm in areas that are most vital to rebuilding our infrastructure and industries of the future.”

Breaking down the counteroffer:

  • According to a three-page memo obtained by The Hill outlining the counterproposal, the White House is offering to reduce funding for broadband expansion to $65 billion to match a Republican offer spearheaded by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.).
  • The new measure also reduces proposed investments in roads, bridges and other major infrastructure projects from $159 billion to $120 billion, which is still more than double the $48 billion originally proposed by Republicans.

The reception: Well, not good. The offer is still well above the price tag offered by Republicans and was received tepidly on Capitol Hill, suggesting a bipartisan compromise remains out of reach.

A Capito spokesperson called the counteroffer “well above the range of what can pass Congress with bipartisan support” and said the White House and Senate Republicans continue to disagree on “the definition of infrastructure, the magnitude of proposed spending, and how to pay for it.”

“Based on today’s meeting, the groups seem further apart after two meetings with White House staff than they were after one meeting with President Biden,” the Capito spokesperson said.

The Hill’s Morgan Chalfant tells us where things stand.

LEADING THE DAY

USDA to start loan forgiveness for thousands of minority farmers: The Department of Agriculture on Friday announced it would begin distributing loan forgiveness funds to thousands of minority and disadvantaged farmers starting in early June as part of a program established under the American Rescue Plan.

The fund, which is meant to provide government aid to “socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers,” marks a “major civil rights victory,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a USA Today op-ed published Friday.

  • The law specifically directs the USDA to pay off the farm loans of nearly 16,000 minority farmers, and Vilsack told The Washington Post on Friday that those who will benefit include Black, American Indian, Hispanic, Alaskan Native, Asian American and Pacific Islander farmers.
  • “Today, after months of planning, USDA begins this historic debt relief program,” the secretary wrote in his op-ed.

Cost of Biden's COVID-19 rescue bill revised up to $2.1 trillion: What’s a few hundred billion dollars between friends? President Biden's COVID-19 relief bill that became law in March will end up with a $2.1 trillion price tag over the next decade once interest costs are taken into account, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) said on Friday.

The revised estimate — higher than the $1.9 trillion associated with the measure earlier this year — came in response to an inquiry from Sen. Lindsey Graham (S.C.), the top Republican on the Senate Budget Committee.

  • CBO said the spending plan would lead to $208 billion in borrowing costs.
  • But the budget scoring office noted that its latest estimate does not take into consideration how implementation of the legislation will affect the economy.
  • A larger economy would likely lead to higher tax revenues, as well as lower spending on safety net programs and lower borrowing costs.

Niv breaks it down here.

ON TAP NEXT WEEK

Tuesday:

  • The Senate Finance Committee holds a confirmation hearing on the nominations of Lily Batchelder and Benjamin Harris to be assistant secretaries of the Treasury, Nellie Liang to be an undersecretary of the Treasury, and Johnathon Davidson to be deputy undersecretary of the Treasury at 9:30 a.m.
  • Federal Reserve Vice Chairman of Supervision Randal Quarles testifies before the Senate Banking Committee at 10 a.m.
  • A House Financial Services subcommittee holds a hearing entitled “"The Legacy of George Floyd: An Examination of Financial Services Industry Commitments to Economic and Racial Justices” at 12 p.m.

Wednesday:

  • The chief executives of Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley testify before the Senate Banking Committee at 10 a.m.
  • Small Business Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman testifies before the House Small Business Committee on the SBA’s pandemic relief programs at 10 a.m.
  • A House Financial Services subcommittee holds a hearing on consumer credit report accuracy and compliance at 12 p.m.
  • Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler testifies before the House Appropriations subcommittee for an oversight hearing at 2 p.m.

Thursday:

  • A House Ways and Means subcommittee holds a hearing on paid family leave at 10 a.m.
  • Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before a House Appropriations subcommittee for an oversight hearing at 11 a.m.
  • The chief executives of Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley testify before the House Financial Services Committee at 12 p.m.

GOOD TO KNOW

  • The Biden administration on Friday rolled out a new temporary rule paving the way for employers to obtain 22,000 new guest worker visas — a one-third increase over current levels — starting Tuesday.
  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Friday signed into law “tax holidays,” or suspensions of taxes, for products such as back-to-school supplies and certain activities in order to encourage spending in the state following the loosening of coronavirus restrictions.

ODDS AND ENDS

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook defended the company's App Store rules during testimony Friday, claiming they protect users’ security.
  • Environment and climate leaders from Group of Seven (G-7) countries, made up of several advanced economies, said Friday that they will aim to put restrictions on funding for international power produced from coal.
The Hill

The Hill

216K+
Followers
19K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Vilsack
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Economy#Senate Funds#Federal Funds#Federal Taxes#Gop Support#Republicans#The White House#Capitol Hill#The American Rescue Plan#The Washington Post#Indian#Hispanic#Alaskan#Asian American#Pacific Islander#Cbo#Treasury#Federal Reserve#Citigroup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
SBA
News Break
USDA
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Congress
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Goldman Sachs
News Break
White House
Related
Congress & CourtsSFGate

Senate committee unveils bipartisan $304 billion roads bill

WASHINGTON - The Senate's Environment and Public Works Committee released a $304 billion road-funding bill Saturday, a bipartisan compromise that seeks to address climate change and help rural areas while boosting overall spending by more than one-third. The bill was unveiled as negotiations between Senate Republicans and the White House...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

What you need to know about options to pay for infrastructure

President Biden and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are interested in enacting infrastructure legislation this year, but face challenges in figuring out how to pay for it. Biden in late March released a $2.25 trillion infrastructure proposal, called the American Jobs Plan, that he mainly proposes to pay...
BusinessThe Fiscal Times

Cost of Biden’s Covid Rescue Plan Revised Up to $2.1 Trillion

The Covid-19 rescue package enacted in March will cost $2.1 trillion over the next decade, or some $200 billion more than initially estimated, according to new projections from the Congressional Budget Office. In response to a request from Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), the top Republican on the Senate Budget Committee,...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

The federal government puts out a ‘help wanted’ notice as Biden seeks to undo Trump cuts

The Federal Bureau of Prisons, its staff depleted by Trump-era hiring freezes, is advertising for thousands of jobs. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is bringing on dozens of lawyers after being gutted by four years of budget cuts. The Agriculture Department is moving to replace hundreds of scientists who fled or were forced out by the last administration.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

White House walks back Biden's false claim about Fed chairs supporting spending plan

The White House walked back President Biden's false claim about previous chairs of the Federal Reserve backing his $2.3 trillion spending plan. Last week, Biden told reporters that the past five chairs of the Federal Reserve have come out in support of his American Jobs Plan, the multitrillion-dollar spending proposal that his administration has tried to market as an infrastructure package.
U.S. PoliticsBloomberg

Biden Quietly Preparing for Food Stamp Increase Without Congress

The Biden administration is quietly laying the groundwork for a long-term increase in food aid for tens of millions of Americans, without going through the ordeal of a fight with congressional Republicans. The instrument is an obscure U.S. Department of Agriculture shopping list used to determine food stamp benefits, known...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Collins notes 'fundamental differences' on Biden's infrastructure plan

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said on Sunday that Republicans and Democrats have “fundamental differences” when it comes to President Biden ’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan. During an appearance on ABC’s “This Week,” Collins told host George Stephanopoulos that negotiations over the package should continue after the Biden administration came back...
POTUSCBS News

Biden administration proposes global minimum tax of at least 15%

The Biden administration is proposing a global minimum tax of at least 15% as it looks to level the playing field and stop what Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has called the "race to the bottom." However, the Treasury Department said that 15% is just the starting point and they will push for that rate to be higher.
Congress & Courtskelo.com

U.S. Senate Republican sees 7-10 day window for infrastructure deal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, a Republican involved in infrastructure talks with the White House, said on Sunday that he believes Republicans and the Biden administration have “a week or 10 days” to overcome differences and agree on a bipartisan infrastructure plan. The White House said late last week...