Severe Weather Statement issued for Dawes by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 18:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne. Target Area: Dawes A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT FOR EASTERN DAWES COUNTY At 516 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chadron, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Chadron, Chadron Campground, Box Butte Campground, Red Cloud Campground, Chadron Airport, Box Butte Dam and Chadron St Park. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH