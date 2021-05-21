newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crowley County, CO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crowley, Kiowa by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 17:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crowley; Kiowa The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado Northeastern Crowley County in southeastern Colorado * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 516 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of Arlington, or 28 miles north of La Junta, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Kiowa and northeastern Crowley Counties. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Crowley County, CO
City
Pueblo, CO
City
La Junta, CO
Local
Colorado Cars
County
Kiowa County, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Arlington, CO
City
Kiowa, CO
City
Crowley, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Weather Radar#17 16 00#Southwestern Kiowa County#Hail Damage#Expect Wind Damage#Severe Certainty#Immediate Severity#Mdt#Target Area#Siding#Vehicles#Roofs#Trees#Impact
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa, Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kiowa; Prowers THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN PROWERS AND SOUTHEASTERN KIOWA COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However, small hail and gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado.
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Kiowa, Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Kiowa; Prowers FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN KIOWA AND NORTH CENTRAL PROWERS COUNTIES At 855 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicates light rain falling over the warning area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain fell over the area earlier this evening. Flash flooding will continue until the water has a chance to recede. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Southeastern Kiowa and North Central Prowers Counties FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Kiowa County, Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Kiowa County; Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN PROWERS AND SOUTHEASTERN KIOWA COUNTIES UNTIL 800 PM MDT At 747 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 13 miles northeast of Hartman to near Granada. Movement was east at 20 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Holly, Granada, Hartman and Bristol. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado.
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Kiowa The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Tornado Warning for North central Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado * Until 615 PM MDT. * At 533 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing a tornado were located along a line extending from 14 miles southwest of Kit Carson to 6 miles northeast of Eads, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Expect damage to mobile homes, roofs, and vehicles. * These dangerous storms will be near Eads around 615 PM MDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.50IN
Crowley County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crowley County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 14:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crowley County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN CROWLEY AND EAST CENTRAL PUEBLO COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM MDT At 257 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms developing along a line extending from near Boone to near Forder. Movement was northeast at 10 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. While uncertain, this activity may also eventually produce a landspout or two. A landspout is a tornado, which is typically brief and weak, but would be capable of producing damage. Continue to monitor the latest information from the National Weather Service in Pueblo. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Crowley and east central Pueblo Counties. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado.
Crowley County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Crowley County; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN EL PASO NORTHWESTERN CROWLEY AND NORTHEASTERN PUEBLO COUNTIES UNTIL 630 PM MDT At 548 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles northeast of Pueblo Depot to 11 miles southeast of Truckton. These storms were nearly stationary. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern El Paso, northwestern Crowley and northeastern Pueblo Counties. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado.
Crowley County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crowley, El Paso by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 14:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-02 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Crowley; El Paso A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN EL PASO...NORTHWESTERN CROWLEY AND NORTHEASTERN PUEBLO COUNTIES At 223 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 15 miles southeast of Truckton to 7 miles northeast of Pueblo Depot, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Truckton. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH