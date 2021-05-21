Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crowley, Kiowa by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 17:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crowley; Kiowa The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado Northeastern Crowley County in southeastern Colorado * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 516 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of Arlington, or 28 miles north of La Junta, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Kiowa and northeastern Crowley Counties. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov