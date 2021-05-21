newsbreak-logo
Harding County, NM

Special Weather Statement issued for Harding County, Quay County, Union County by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Harding County; Quay County; Union County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL HARDING NORTHEASTERN QUAY AND SOUTHEASTERN UNION COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM MDT At 516 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles northwest of Nara Visa, moving north at 35 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Amistad and Hayden.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harding, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harding; Union The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Harding County in northeastern New Mexico West central Union County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 830 PM MDT. * At 726 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Chicosa Lake State Park, or 23 miles north of Mosquero, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bueyeros and Yates. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for De Baca, Guadalupe, Quay by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:02:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Accumulations of hail on roads can create very slick and hazardous driving conditions. Target Area: De Baca; Guadalupe; Quay The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern De Baca County in east central New Mexico Southwestern Quay County in east central New Mexico Eastern Guadalupe County in east central New Mexico * Until 400 PM MDT. * At 302 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of House, or 18 miles northeast of Fort Sumner, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include House. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for east central New Mexico. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Curry, Harding, Quay, San Miguel by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 16:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather occurring in your area, contact the National Weather Service office in Albuquerque at 1.888.386.7637. Target Area: Curry; Harding; Quay; San Miguel The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central San Miguel County in northeastern New Mexico Southeastern Harding County in northeastern New Mexico Central Quay County in east central New Mexico North central Curry County in east central New Mexico * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 447 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Ute Lake State Park to 7 miles east of Ragland, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tucumcari, Logan, San Jon, Grady, Ragland, Ute Lake State Park, Broadview, Wheatland, Forrest and Bard. This includes Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 334 and 364. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Wind Advisory issued for Central Highlands, Curry County, Eastern Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 18:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Highlands; Curry County; Eastern Lincoln County; Eastern San Miguel County; Estancia Valley; Guadalupe County; Harding County; Northeast Highlands; Quay County; South Central Mountains; Southwest Chaves County WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING Winds will continue to decrease through the evening, therefore the Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire.
Red Flag Warning issued for East Central Plains, Middle Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: East Central Plains; Middle Rio Grande Valley; North Central Mountains; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains; West Central Highlands RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT TODAY FOR ALL AREAS BELOW SNOWPACK DUE TO STRONG WIND, LOW HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .A mixture of wet-dry showers and thunderstorms from Friday will set the stage for potential fire starts today as strong westerly winds increase with very low humidity and unstable conditions. Several hours of critical fire weather conditions are most likely along and east of the central mountain chain into eastern NM. A cold front will move into the region tonight and alleviate fire weather concerns. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...All areas below significant snowpack from late morning through early evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West 20 to 30 mph west of the central mountain chain and 25 to 35 mph east of the central mountain chain. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...6-12 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.