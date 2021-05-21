Special Weather Statement issued for Harding County, Quay County, Union County by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Harding County; Quay County; Union County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL HARDING NORTHEASTERN QUAY AND SOUTHEASTERN UNION COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM MDT At 516 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles northwest of Nara Visa, moving north at 35 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Amistad and Hayden.alerts.weather.gov