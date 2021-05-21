newsbreak-logo
WWE

Recently released WWE SmackDown superstar in talks with Impact Wrestling

By Aniket Rai
Media Referee
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former WWE SmackDown star Chelsea Green is in talks with re-joining Impact Wrestling. Chelsea Green was one of the many casualties on 15th April 2021 when WWE decided to release a bunch of superstars due to Covid-19-induced budget cuts. She had signed a three-year deal with the promotion back in...

We aim to bring you is unique sports insights and original news content on a daily basis. Talking points about different sports like WWE, UFC, Boxing, Tennis, F1 and Football

