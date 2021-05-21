Recently released WWE SmackDown superstar in talks with Impact Wrestling

During her 50 Shades of Green podcast, former WWE star Chelsea Green told her story about getting items sent in a garbage bag:. “Before I tell you the contents of my box and my garbage bag, I just want to make it clear that after talking to all of the other females I believe that every single person who has been released, that is a female, has received Gail Kim put it out there last week as well that she, when she left WWE, received the garbage bag. This is a trend. This is a long trend. Now, I really don’t let things rub me the wrong way. So I laughed the garbage bag off. Was I a little annoyed? Yes, totally. My shit came in a garbage bag. But, I let it go. Matt [Cardona] was pissed. Matt was very pissed. He wanted me to tweet it, he wanted me to talk about it. I just didn’t feel comfortable. I’m trying not to go the route of trash-talking anyone or any company. Especially one that paid for my mortgage, you know what I mean? Especially one that I have wanted to be at for so long.”