May 21 is Bike to Work Day in North America, but we encourage everyone everywhere to hit the pavement (or the greenways, or paths or even singletrack) on two wheels en route to the office tomorrow! Last year the pandemic put the annual tradition on hold for many peopoe, but as the world slowly returns to the new normal, people are heading back into the office and we hope a year of bikes has brought commuting by bike into the lives of more people. Here are some of our favorite images of biking to work.