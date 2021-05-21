Daily Debate: What Toppings Would You Put On Your Hyrulian Pizza?
I've never been much one for getting into all the 'National Insert-a-Random-Topic Days' that seem to haunt the public conscious. All too often, they seem either incredibly too niche or bear no relation to the date they're on. There is however one I do remember given how often my childhood schools always seemed to capitalize on it as a way to celebrate the end of the school year. That is of course today, May 21st, National Pizza Party Day. So in honor of grade school kids the world round, let's talk about pizza.