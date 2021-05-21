Annual Town Meeting, Tuesday, May 25

The Board of Selectmen of the Town of Voluntown, Connecticut hereby warns and gives notice that the Annual Town Meeting of the Town will be held at the Voluntown Elementary School 195 Main St., Voluntown, Connecticut on Tuesday May 25, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. This meeting is a hybrid meeting and can also be participated in via zoom. Electors and all others eligible to vote in town meetings in the Town of Voluntown must register with their legal name that appears on the Tax list or their voter registration card through the following link: