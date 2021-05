Tomas Nido had three hits and scored two runs to help the New York Mets defeat the host Atlanta Braves 3-1 on Monday and halt a three-game losing streak. The game featured a frightening incident, when the Mets' Kevin Pillar was hit in the face by a 94 mph fastball from Jacob Webb in the seventh inning. Pillar appeared to be struck on the bridge of his nose. He immediately went to the ground and blood was flowing freely as trainers rushed to get towels on the injury.