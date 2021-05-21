newsbreak-logo
‘Yellowstone’ Star Filming TV Drama about National Park Crimes

By Johnny V
94.9 KYSS FM
94.9 KYSS FM
 4 days ago
While we continue to wait for the upcoming season of Paramount TV drama Yellowstone, which reportedly premieres next month (June 2021), Kevin Costner is working on a TV pilot for another drama about crime in our national parks. According to Deadline.com, ABC-TV has "handed a pilot order" for a new...

94.9 KYSS FM

94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula, MT
ABOUT

94.9 KYSS plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

