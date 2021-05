Oh, boy! Here we are again. The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season returns June 1-November 30 and it’s predicted to be more active than usual. This is the time to make sure your disaster preparedness kits are fully stocked. You should also take the time to research which zone you live in and that you have an evacuation plan in place should you zone be ordered to evacuate. Where will you go and how will you get there? Keep in mind that you don’t have to evacuate hundreds of miles away; sometimes tens of miles are all you need to get to a safe structure on higher ground.