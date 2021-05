A shooting in Opelousas overnight left a woman with gunshot wounds to her legs and police looking for her boyfriend, who got away on foot but may have been injured himself. In a press release, Major Mark Guidry with the Opelousas Police Department says the shooting happened around 2 AM Wednesday in the area of McCarthy Lane. About thirty minutes later, police officers were called to Opelousas General Hospital to speak with the victim who was admitted with serious injuries. She told them that she was shot while in her vehicle with her boyfriend, John Derek Brown. She says he got away on foot before she drove to the hospital.