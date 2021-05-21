Friday evening weather forecast

Effective: 2021-05-16 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN NUECES AND CENTRAL KLEBERG COUNTIES At 546 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered 10 miles north of Riviera Beach, or 16 miles east of Kingsville, moving north at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Bishop, Riviera Beach, Loyola Beach and Chapman Ranch. This includes US Highway 77 between mile markers 682 and 688. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.