Corpus Christi, TX

Friday evening weather forecast

 2 days ago

Rain will still be likely on Saturday after that tropical low in the Gulf makes landfall near Corpus Christi. Scattered downpours are possible over the weekend, but most areas will get less than an inch of rainfall. Sunday looks somewhat drier and so does the coming week with a few showers and highs back into the mid to upper 80s.

