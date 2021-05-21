Friday evening weather forecast

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Duval; Inland Nueces; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Live Oak A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN DUVAL NORTHWESTERN NUECES...WEST CENTRAL SAN PATRICIO...NORTHERN JIM WELLS AND SOUTH CENTRAL LIVE OAK COUNTIES At 1022 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Midway, or 16 miles north of Alice, moving southeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Mathis, Orange Grove, Lake City, San Patricio, Midway, Lagarto, Alfred-South La Paloma, Westdale, Sandia, Tecalote, Alfred, Lakeside and Pernitas Point. This includes the following highways Interstate 37 between mile markers 30 and 34. US Highway 281 between mile markers 646 and 668. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.