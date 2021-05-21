Tips for No Man’s Sky Expedition Beachhead Phase One

The funny thing about our ongoing pandemic is that it didn’t really change the way video game previews are done. It turns out that the problem with preview events wasn’t the travel expenses, the noise of the crowds, the limitations of a new PC setup, or the exhaustion of the developers. The problem is just that the best MMORPGs are not pick-up-and-go and by design never can be, so it doesn’t matter whether you do them at PAX Wherever or in your own living room on your own rig. Also, cat-herding is hard, even for the cats.