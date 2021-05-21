Wayne LaPierre Go Away!

We're not hearing much lately from politicians who owe their careers to the National Rifle Association. Those who have done the gun lobby's bidding through the years and enjoyed its largess to help finance their election campaigns haven't been heard extolling the virtues of the organization that has effectively kept America from enacting any meaningful gun safety laws in decades. That includes much of the Republican majority in Wisconsin's Legislature that delights in refusing to even discuss gun laws unless it's to make firearms easier to get.