Wayne LaPierre Go Away!
Firearms manufacturer Randy Luth has written an open letter to the gun industry which starts, “Wayne LaPierre – Go Away!”. Luth is calling on gun owners and the firearms industry to encourage LaPierre and the upper management team to leave the NRA by withholding their donations. As a long-time supporter of the NRA, Luth has reached his limit of tolerance with the alleged management shenanigans in Fairfax and is hoping to effect change via the most basic action: a boycott.gunsmagazine.com