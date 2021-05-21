newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

Wayne LaPierre Go Away!

By Brent Wheat
gunsmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirearms manufacturer Randy Luth has written an open letter to the gun industry which starts, “Wayne LaPierre – Go Away!”. Luth is calling on gun owners and the firearms industry to encourage LaPierre and the upper management team to leave the NRA by withholding their donations. As a long-time supporter of the NRA, Luth has reached his limit of tolerance with the alleged management shenanigans in Fairfax and is hoping to effect change via the most basic action: a boycott.

gunsmagazine.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Lapierre
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Nra#Hodgdon Powder Company#Imr#Pyrodex#Triple Seven#Hodgdon Powders#Gun Owners#Firearms#Goex Brands#Shooting#Incredible Beauty#Fairfax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Apple Podcasts
News Break
Podcast
Related
PoliticsDaily Camera

Editorial: NRA shoots itself in the foot

From the moment the National Rifle Association filed for bankruptcy in January, it looked like a dodge. Financially solvent despite internal disputes and dwindling donations from some wealthy patrons, the NRA clearly did not need protection from creditors. So why file? Well, as U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Harlin D. Hale ruled Tuesday in rejecting the petition, the NRA was trying “to gain an unfair litigation advantage and … to avoid a state regulatory scheme.” In other words, it wanted to hide in Texas from legal troubles in New York.
New York City, NYAspen Daily News

EXPLAINER: With bankruptcy tossed, what's next for the NRA?

NEW YORK (AP) — Now that a judge has rejected the National Rifle Association’s bankruptcy bid, blocking its plan to reincorporate in Texas, the gun rights group is back to fighting a lawsuit that threatens to put it out of business. Harlin Hale, a federal bankruptcy judge in Dallas, dismissed...
Indianapolis, INthestatehousefile.com

Commentary: P.T. Barnum had it right

INDIANAPOLIS—A federal judge ruled the other day that the National Rifle Association and its let-them-eat-cake chieftain Wayne LaPierre play fast and loose with both finances and the truth. What. A. Shock. Anyone who has dealt with the NRA or its militant minions know that the gun organization treats the truth...
Texas StateSFGate

NRA's failed gamble in Texas court boosts chances of its demise

The National Rifle Assocation took what might have been the biggest legal gamble of its life and lost. Now, it faces a potential outcome that progressive U.S. politicians have long desired -- a complete dismantling of the most powerful gun lobby. A Texas judge on Tuesday rejected the NRA's attempt...
LawWashington Times-Herald

John Krull: P.T. Barnum had it right

A federal judge ruled the other day that the National Rifle Association and its let-them-eat-cake chieftain Wayne LaPierre play fast and loose with both finances and the truth. What. A. Shock. Anyone who has dealt with the NRA or its militant minions know that the gun organization treats the truth...
Plain, WImadison

Plain Talk: NRA's troubles might restore our gun sanity

We're not hearing much lately from politicians who owe their careers to the National Rifle Association. Those who have done the gun lobby's bidding through the years and enjoyed its largess to help finance their election campaigns haven't been heard extolling the virtues of the organization that has effectively kept America from enacting any meaningful gun safety laws in decades. That includes much of the Republican majority in Wisconsin's Legislature that delights in refusing to even discuss gun laws unless it's to make firearms easier to get.
Congress & CourtsSeattle Times

In rebuke to NRA, federal judge dismisses bankruptcy case

The National Rifle Association’s attempt to evade a legal challenge from New York regulators was tossed out by a federal bankruptcy judge Tuesday, in a ruling that cast further doubt on whether the group’s embattled chief executive, Wayne LaPierre, would remain at the helm after three decades in power. The...
PoliticsTexarkana Gazette

NRA in Crosshairs | New York AG's crusade against group overreach

Back in August, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that her office was seeking to dissolve the NRA after failing a lawsuit against the organization, its well-known CEO and Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre and other top NRA officials. The NRA brings in a lot of money from membership...
Texas StatePosted by
CBS News

Texas judge blocks NRA from declaring bankruptcy

A federal judge in Texas ruled Tuesday that the National Rifle Association cannot file for bankruptcy, a decision that calls into question the gun-rights group's plan to relocate its headquarters to escape oversight by New York regulators. Judge Harlin Hale's decision comes almost 10 months after New York Attorney General...
LawVox

The lawsuit seeking to impose the “death penalty” on the NRA, explained

In August 2020, New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) filed an audacious lawsuit against the nation’s largest and most powerful gun rights group. The suit alleges that several top leaders of the National Rifle Association (NRA) — including its CEO, Wayne LaPierre — engaged in a ridiculous amount of self-dealing with the organization. Among other things, the lawsuit accuses LaPierre of spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on private charter planes for himself and his extended family, accepting lavish gifts from NRA vendors, and spending $1.2 million in NRA funds on “personal expenses,” the list of which includes his golf club membership.
LawWashington Post

The NRA just had a major legal setback. But its hold on the gun-control debate endures.

It’s been a rough spring for the National Rifle Association. Last week, a federal judge in Dallas rejected the gun rights organization’s effort to declare bankruptcy, calling it an attempt to avoid legal scrutiny and citing “lingering issues of secrecy and a lack of transparency” some of which he described as “nothing less than shocking.”
Charitiestucson.com

Why I use the NRA as a case study for how nonprofits shouldn't operate

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Elizabeth Schmidt, University of Massachusetts Amherst. (THE CONVERSATION) The National Rifle Association keeps getting itself into trouble by flouting the best practices all nonprofits should follow. As I often explain to college and graduate...