Does Knockout City have cross-play and cross-progression saves?

By John Hansen
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnockout City is an online multiplayer dodgeball game that has you trying to knockout any opponents foolish enough to step into the arena with you. That being said, it is a growing trend that multiplayer games support cross-play so that they can always have the largest possible ecosystem across all platforms. It’s even better when games on various consoles support cross-progression so you are able to take your save states along with you wherever you decide to play that day. Is this the case with Knockout City?

