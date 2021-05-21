Foothill Forever Fund passes $10 million to purchase San Marcos Foothills

Scott Sheahen / KEYT

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- The Foothills Forever Fund has just raised over $10 million so far in order to purchase the San Marcos Foothills on Friday.

Foothills Forever, the campaign to purchase the West Mesa of the San Marcos Foothills, announced that they have raised over $10 million in just 10 weeks in order to purchase the land.

They need a total of $18.6 million by June 1.

They need to raise an additional $8.6 million in order to cover the purchase price, repay the short-term load and cover the essential campaign and closing costs to complete the escrow and obtain control of the property.

The fund says after June 1, they will develop the long-term management plan for the land and create a funding for the maintenance and restoration of the land.

The purchase is to prevent the development of nearly a dozen homes on the preserve.

Protestors and environmental groups have been working on keeping the land as an open space. They have protested the development on multiple occasions.

County Supervisor Gregg Hart said, “The outpouring of community support to save these lands is exciting and encouraging."

Marianne Para, a member of the executive committee and campaign leadership team says more than 4,300 individuals have donated amounts large and small to their fund.

“It is inspiring to see the wide range of support for preserving this important piece of land, from school children to seniors. This property has something for everyone to enjoy, which is why so many people have contributed to add the San Marcos Foothills West Mesa to our community’s important open space lands forever,” said campaign co-chair Peter Schuyler.

Campaign volunteers are providing docent-led tours from 10 -11:30 am every Saturday and Sunday through the Month of May.

To schedule a tour or to know more about their cause, click here.