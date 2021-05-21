newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Barbara County, CA

Foothill Forever Fund passes $10 million to purchase San Marcos Foothills

By Julia Nguyen
Posted by 
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QV5UE_0a7UQWeP00
Scott Sheahen / KEYT

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- The Foothills Forever Fund has just raised over $10 million so far in order to purchase the San Marcos Foothills on Friday.

Foothills Forever, the campaign to purchase the West Mesa of the San Marcos Foothills, announced that they have raised over $10 million in just 10 weeks in order to purchase the land.

They need a total of $18.6 million by June 1.

They need to raise an additional $8.6 million in order to cover the purchase price, repay the short-term load and cover the essential campaign and closing costs to complete the escrow and obtain control of the property.

The fund says after June 1, they will develop the long-term management plan for the land and create a funding for the maintenance and restoration of the land.

The purchase is to prevent the development of nearly a dozen homes on the preserve.

Protestors and environmental groups have been working on keeping the land as an open space. They have protested the development on multiple occasions.

County Supervisor Gregg Hart said, “The outpouring of community support to save these lands is exciting and encouraging."

Marianne Para, a member of the executive committee and campaign leadership team says more than 4,300 individuals have donated amounts large and small to their fund.

“It is inspiring to see the wide range of support for preserving this important piece of land, from school children to seniors. This property has something for everyone to enjoy, which is why so many people have contributed to add the San Marcos Foothills West Mesa to our community’s important open space lands forever,” said campaign co-chair Peter Schuyler.

Campaign volunteers are providing docent-led tours from 10 -11:30 am every Saturday and Sunday through the Month of May.

To schedule a tour or to know more about their cause, click here.

News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
162
Followers
39
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Local
California Society
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Society
Santa Barbara County, CA
Business
City
San Marcos, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gregg Hart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Children#Charity#Calif#Foothill Forever Fund#The San Marcos Foothills#West Mesa#Preserve#Campaign Volunteers#Community Support#Docent Led Tours#Environmental Groups#Open Space#Amounts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Charities
Related
Santa Barbara County, CAPosted by
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County celebrates national bike month with CycleMAYnia

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — CycleMAYnia is back in 2021 as Santa Barbara County’s south coast celebrates national bike month throughout May. More than 25 in-person bicycling activities and online events comprise the 12th annual celebration. In-person rides and activities have capacity limits with some requiring pre-registration to ensure equipment availability as well as the health and safety of all riders.
Santa Barbara County, CAPosted by
News Channel 3-12

Orange tier for at least another week in Santa Barbara County based on latest COVID data

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It will be another week in the COVID-19 orange tier in Santa Barbara County based on the latest data on coronavirus cases reported. With the dropping numbers, however, the less restrictive yellow tier could be reached next Tuesday. County Health Director Dr. Van Do-Reynoso says the county has a full supply The post Orange tier for at least another week in Santa Barbara County based on latest COVID data appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
Santa Barbara, CAPosted by
News Channel 3-12

Demonstration session helps Santa Barbara boaters with emergency flares

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The skies were full of flying emergency flares and smoke along the Santa Barbara waterfront Tuesday evening. A special session was held by the Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol to show boaters the safe way to use different flares. Some were hand held guns, some were launched with a shove of your The post Demonstration session helps Santa Barbara boaters with emergency flares appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
Santa Barbara County, CAnprnsb.org

Maria McCall Joins Family Service Agency Board of Directors

Family Service Agency (FSA) of Santa Barbara County, also known as Santa Maria Valley Youth and Family Center and Guadalupe’s Little House By The Park, is pleased to announce the appointment of Montecito Bank & Trust Vice President/MClub Director, Maria McCall, to its Board of Directors. “We’re excited to add...
Santa Barbara County, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Weed and Wine Come Together in Santa Ynez Valley

This story was originally published by the Santa Barbara Independent and is reproduced here in partnership with Edhat. For 30 years now, Sunstone Winery has provided the Santa Ynez Valley one of its more famously photographed touchstones, shifting from “Tuscan-inspired” villa in wedding albums to “futuristic French chateau,” at least for purposes of one recent Star Trek show.
Santa Barbara County, CANoozhawk

13 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Santa Barbara County

There were 13 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday in Santa Barbara County, according to the county Public Health Department. The county has confirmed 34,391 residents have been infected with the coronavirus since the first positive case was reported in March 2020, the online status report released Sunday showed.
Santa Barbara County, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Vaccine Equity Project Santa Barbara County

United Way of Santa Barbara County (UWSBC) has led a variety of collaborative initiatives, with respect to COVID-19 response, involving numerous partners and funders from the philanthropic, nonprofit, education, and government sectors. One of these collaborative models is the Critical Needs Fund (CNF), a philanthropic “financial pool” managed by UWSBC through which donations are received and distributed to donor-designated community organizations to address specific and urgent public health related challenges. Early in the pandemic, the CNF invested in partnership with the County Public Health Department (PHD) to increase our communities’ Isolation and Quarantine capacity (hotel rooms) for people who tested positive for COVID-19 but had no safe place to self-isolate.
Goleta, CASanta Barbara Independent

City of Goleta Releases New Video on LED Street Lighting Project

GOLETA, CA, May 13, 2021 – LED lights will be coming to Goleta streets in late summer/early fall. The City will be replacing more than 1,300 High-Pressure Sodium (HPS) streetlight fixtures throughout Goleta with new energy efficient LED streetlights. Watch our new video explaining this project featuring Public Works staff. The video is available in English (https://youtu.be/6zgKww9XIiQ) and Spanish (https://youtu.be/j9-r-2zLi9Q). The new lights will save the City money, require less maintenance, provide clearer lighting and are better for the environment. The project is expected to save Goleta over 345,000 kilowatt hours and approximately $115,000 in energy costs in the first year after the project is implemented.
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara County Looks to Yolo County for Criminal Justice Reform

Governments across the country are grappling with criminal justice reform but are hampered by the lack of accurate data on which to base new policies and actions. Counties in California, including Santa Barbara, are looking for ways to gather this needed information effectively. The small county of Yolo in the...
Santa Barbara County, CASanta Barbara Independent

Winemaker Jim Clendenen Dies

Jim Clendenen — one of the most important vintners in Santa Barbara County history, an influential force on the international wine scene, and a legendary bon vivant known for crafting both world-class wines and long, epic lunches — died in his sleep over the weekend. He was 68 years old.