Greg Sankey is the commissioner of the Southeastern Conference. He was a longtime employee of the SEC who was promoted to the most influential conference in college athletics. Jim Phillips is the new commissioner of the Atlantic Coast Conference. He was the athletic director at Northwestern for 12 years. I knew Jim when he was on Bill Friders basketball staff back in the late ’90s before transitioning to athletic administration. Today, the Pac-12 hired George Kliavkoff as their new leader.