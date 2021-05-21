Jesse Williams Opens Up About His ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Departure: “It Felt Organic”

Q: Do you have any news on whether "The Blacklist" and "Grey's Anatomy" will be returning next season? Both shows seem to be "winding down" this season (but I hope not!). A: "The Blacklist" has already been renewed for another season. As of this writing, "Grey's Anatomy" has not been renewed but ABC wants it as long as star Ellen Pompeo is there. However, Pompeo is reportedly at the end of her current contract and has not signed off on a new one. That has led to off-camera challenges, with "Grey's" showrunner Krista Vernoff telling the Hollywood Reporter in March that she has been structuring this entire season so it can serve as a series ender if the show does not go on. That may explain why you felt the show was winding down.