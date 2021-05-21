New Resort, Restaurant With Stunning River Views Opening This Month in Kingston

It's official. After almost three years of a vacant space, Ocean State Job Lot has now opened in Danbury, filling the spot that used to be occupied by Toys 'R' Us. When we said goodbye to Toys 'R' Us back in 2018, no one was really sure what would eventually take over the 45,000 square foot space. Then, back in January, we reported that after a substantial wait, it would be Ocean State Job Lot filling the big shoes that the once-prominent toy megastore left behind. Not only that, but they would be hiring some 50-plus full and part time employees.