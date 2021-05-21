newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kingston, NY

New Resort, Restaurant With Stunning River Views Opening This Month in Kingston

By Taylor
Posted by 
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Business is booming once again in the Hudson Valley. Unfortunately, many businesses permanently closed their doors last year, and even at the start of this year. Largely, it was due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But now, as the COVID cases begin to drop and business restrictions are being lifted, more new businesses are opening in the Hudson Valley. One of the newest ones is a luxury resort and restaurant in Kingston.

hudsonvalleycountry.com
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
327K+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Kingston, NY
Restaurants
City
Manhattan, NY
State
Florida State
Kingston, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Kingston, NY
City
Florida, NY
Kingston, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Food Drink#River#Hotel Rooms#Resort Activities#Top Chef#Covid#Minetta Tavern#Wallethub#Tripadvisor#Hudson Valley Luxury#Luxury Cabins#Wine Menu#Dinner Reservations#Elevated Cuisine#U S Beach Towns#Outdoor Activities#Book Rooms#Doors#Chef Dan Silverman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Hudson, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Update: Hudson Valley Man Mistaken For Cop Shot Outside Eatery

We've learned new information about a Hudson Valley man who was shot outside a restaurant while dining with his grandchildren. Charles Miller of Walden was shot in April outside of You You Asian Cuisine Restaurant on Route 211 East in Middletown. Miller's wife, Marlenea, says Charles was shot by a "random stranger," while out to dinner with five of his children and two of his grandchildren. She adds the bullet hit his stomach, large intestine and small intestine before exiting his back on the right side.
Westchester County, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Lower Hudson Valley Police Investigate After Someone Dumped Over 100 Tires in Reserve

Over the past year we've grown to appreciate the great outdoors more than ever. Parks and walkways became popular destinations, as people needed somewhere to go amid the numerous lockdowns and restrictions. Now, as the restrictions lift and temperatures warm up, we head back outside to enjoy nature once again, The only problem is that some clown dumped over 100 hundred tires in a popular outdoor pathway, according to police.
Poughkeepsie, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Is it Normal to Find This Many Ticks on a Dog?

I can't stress enough how important it is to check for ticks. If you spend any time outside this time of year in the Hudson Valley, you probably already know that we seem to be home to a huge tick population. Over the years I remember always hearing people talking about how many ticks they have found on themselves and their pets. I never believed that you could find 10 plus ticks on a dog until earlier this week and I'm shocked!!
Kingston, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Kingston’s Historic Wiltwyck Cemetery Vandalized: Culprits Caught

The Wiltwyck Rural Cemetery in Kingston, New York sadly reported this week that they had been vandalized this past Saturday afternoon. (May 15, 2021) They posted the information on the cemeteries' Facebook page. The history of this Hudson Valley cemetery isn't as old as the city it resides in, the cemetery was actually founded on March 20, 1856 where as the city of Kingston can be traced back to 1654. None the less it still is quite old and has many historic headstones and monuments that are important to the region.
LotteryPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Many in New York Have 1-In-9 Shot of Winning Up to $5 Million

New York State officials announced a new free New York State lottery game where many New Yorkers have a one-in-nine shot of winning up to $5 million. On Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a new vaccination program that will provide free New York State lottery scratch-off tickets to individuals 18 and over with a grand prize of $5 million.
New York City, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

What Hudson Valley Road Has the Most Speeders?

To get started we need to first all agree that this is all purely speculation on my part, I'm referencing my own personal experiences so please feel free to disagree with me at anytime. I've spent the last twenty plus years driving all over the Hudson Valley. I've written stories about how a few roads scare the hell out of me, but what road in the Hudson Valley do you think has the most people breaking the speed limit?
Montgomery, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson Valley Town Announces Return of Summer Concert Series

I say that this is the best time of the year. Flowers are blossoming, the grass looks greener every day, and everyone is just in a great mood thanks to the sunshine. If you are outdoors frequently, you may notice that people are walking around town or in nature. I have noticed that small towns and the communities within are coming together now and planning events.
Danbury, CTPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Long-Awaited Ocean State Job Lot Officially Open in Danbury, Fills Old Toys ‘R’ Us Spot

It's official. After almost three years of a vacant space, Ocean State Job Lot has now opened in Danbury, filling the spot that used to be occupied by Toys 'R' Us. When we said goodbye to Toys 'R' Us back in 2018, no one was really sure what would eventually take over the 45,000 square foot space. Then, back in January, we reported that after a substantial wait, it would be Ocean State Job Lot filling the big shoes that the once-prominent toy megastore left behind. Not only that, but they would be hiring some 50-plus full and part time employees.