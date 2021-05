Slaten has done nothing but hit during his Benedictine tenure, slashing .437/.530/.877 with 43 home runs and 150 RBIs for his career thus far. He also fared well in the 2019 Northwoods League (.919 OPS, 31 XBH, 18 SB in 55 games). Slaten shows power potential from the right side of the plate, albeit with a high leg kick that may need to be toned down at the next level. He’s capable of playing all three outfield positions and possesses the athleticism and range for center, a position that the 6-foot, 190-pounder is still learning. He has the arm strength needed to profile in right field and has reportedly touched 94 mph off the mound.