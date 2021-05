The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken described the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as “grave” on Sunday.While on ABC News’ This Week, he told anchor George Stephanopoulos that the Biden administration’s “quiet diplomacy” brought an end to the devastating 11-day conflict. “It was critical to get to the ceasefire, and President Biden’s focus on relentless, determined, but quiet diplomacy is what got us to where we needed to be, which is to get the violence ended as quickly as possible, to stop more human suffering and to at least put ourselves in position to make a turn to make a...