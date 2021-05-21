AAUW Naperville Area awards three $5,000 scholarships to local college women
AAUW Naperville Area Branch recently announced the three local scholarship winners for 2021. The recipient of annual $5,000 Angeline Gale Scholarship is Teresa Colletti. For over 50 years, this scholarship is given to a woman of nontraditional college age whose education has been interrupted. She is enrolled in a bachelors' degree program in social work at Aurora University, has a GPA of 4.0, and will graduate in December 2021.www.dailyherald.com