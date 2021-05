A businessman was arrested over the weekend after police said he shot and killed a dog who had stolen his ball on a golf course in Puerto Rico. Salil Zaveri, 60, was playing golf Saturday at the Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Resort when the animal took his ball near the 17th hole, according to police and local media. The man was so upset that he pulled out a 9-mm. pistol and shot the dog at least twice, authorities said.