BTS always makes sure that they give their fans something new with each of their songs. While Dynamite was a cheery song to fight the pandemic blues, the boy band’s next sing titled Butter is making quite some noise as well. Ever since the Korean band announced that they will be releasing their second English language song soon, the BTS Army has been eagerly waiting to get details of the song. Are BTS Members Allowed to Date Anyone? Bizarre Big Hit Entertainment Rules K-Pop Artists Are Expected to Follow.