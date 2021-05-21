newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lawton, OK

Nehemiah Initiative volunteers fix up Altus home

kswo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA look at what’s making headlines in Texoma on Friday, May 21st. Not many changes in the forecast. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s. Lawton church hoping to locate stolen equipment. Updated: May. 19, 2021 at 11:09...

www.kswo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lawton, OK
City
Altus, OK
Local
Oklahoma Society
Lawton, OK
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Nehemiah Initiative#Texoma#Lawn#Home#Stolen Equipment#Temperatures#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Oklahoma StateKFOR

The finest park bench in Oklahoma and where you can find it

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There aren’t any other park benches like this anywhere. That’s why Don Narcomey, the artist who spent three months making it, wanted to be so careful in bringing it to this spot on Lake Stanley Draper. “I wanted to be able to lift it without putting...
Lawton, OKkswo.com

Lightning strike responsible for Lawton storm siren sounding Sunday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - If you were in east Lawton Sunday morning, you may have heard a storm siren going off despite there not being a tornado or severe weather in the area. Comanche County Emergency Manager Michael Merritt said lightning struck close to the storm siren causing it to go off and briefly causing the power to flicker in the area.
Lawton, OKkswo.com

Woodland Hills students donate to Boys and Girls Club of Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Woodland Hills Elementary students showed their support for the Boys and Girls Club of Lawton Friday. The students presented donations they gathered for the club, including snacks and other items the club will use during its summer programs. The Boys and Girls Club repaid the kindness...
Lawton, OKkswo.com

One arrested after crash in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - One person was arrested after a crash on Rogers Lane near Northeast Village Drive Monday afternoon. It happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. A witness reported seeing the car driving erratically on Rogers Lane for about a mile and a half, going up on curbs several times before crashing off the road.
Lawton, OKkswo.com

First Alert Forecast (5/17AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - This overnight rain activity will continue throughout the morning commute and most of the morning! While our severe threat for this morning has come to a close we are not done yet as more severe thunderstorms are in the forecast for parts of our area late this evening and overnight. A low pressure system that’s centered over Colorado will create a set up that supports all mode of severe weather being possible. By late morning/ the afternoon most rain activity will diminish. Expect some periods of dry weather with cloudy skies. Highs will warm into the upper 70s and low to mid 80s. Light southeast winds at 5 to 15mph. Another round of storms will develop this afternoon and track across Texoma later tonight. The risk of severe weather will be highest across southwestern counties ( Cottle, Foard, Knox, Haskell and parts of Throckmorton, Baylor and Wilbarger). Very large hail and a few tornadoes will be concentrated across northwest Texas where instability and lapse rates will be highest. To start these storms will have more of a super-cell structure to them but as they push east they are likely to have merged into a cluster or line of storms with embedded supercell structures.
Lawton, OKPosted by
KLAW 101

Lawton Splash Pads and Wading Pools to Reopen Soon!

The last day of school is on the horizon and Summer vacation is just about here! Some schools have already let out for the Summer, but for Lawton Public Schools the last official day will be next week on Thursday, May 20th (05-20-21). I know the kids are excited and unlike last year we have a lot to look forward to and all kinds of fun Summer time activities we can finally get back to.
Oklahoma Stateokcfox.com

Raising Oklahoma: Easy Shrimp Taco's For Your Next Family Dinner

We are Raising Oklahoma with tips from OSU Extension Educator Jessica Riggin. Today, she's breaking down an easy shrimp taco recipe for your next family meal. You can reach out to Jessica for more tips at the Lincoln County OSU Extension Office, located at 811 Manvel in Chandler. You can call them at 405-258-0550.
Lawton, OKkswo.com

Lawton Police Officers honored with Griddles and Gratitude event

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Police Officers were served a hot and tasty breakfast Wednesday morning during the Griddles and Gratitude event. Lawton Women’s Auxiliary and retired Lawton officers hosted the breakfast and thanks to volunteers showing up to cook as early as 1 a.m., night shift officers got to fill their bellies with some bacon before the end of their shift.
Comanche County, OKkswo.com

Injuries reported in Comanche County crash

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - A crash hurt at least one person in Comanche County Monday. The crash happened on US-62, just south of the Comanche-Caddo County Line around 11:45 a.m. The road was reportedly blocked both north and southbound for about 45 minutes while crews were on the scene.
Lawton, OKkswo.com

Lawton Farmers Market kicks off Summer Market Saturday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Farmers Market will begin their Summer Market on Saturday. The Summer Market takes place in Cameron University’s Stadium Parking Lot at 227 SW 38th Street on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. A variety of vendors from all over Southwest Oklahoma will be there...
Lawton, OKkswo.com

Public Safety Facility Hosts Grand Opening, Tours Today

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Lawton is hosting a grand opening for the Public Safety Facility today, Friday, May 14 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 100 S. Railroad Street. Ground broke at the facility in 2017 however plans for construction have been in place since 2014 with the general idea being to have the city’s major emergency management departments all under one roof.
Lawton, OKkswo.com

Crews called to car fire in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A black SUV caught fire in Lawton Friday morning. That happened around 10:30 a.m. off 31st Street and Liberty. The Lawton Fire Department responded to the car fire. They say that no one was in the car at the time of the fire, and no one...