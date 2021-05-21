Sheldon Keefe on moving Nick Foligno to center in John Tavares’ absence: “He is usually high in the offensive zone, he is usually the first guy back, and he is very comfortable playing down low in our own end… It is a natural fit”
After practice on Friday, Sheldon Keefe provided the latest update on John Tavares before discussing moving Nick Foligno to center, reinserting both Pierre Engvall and Alex Galchenyuk into the lineup, and the adjustments needed for Game 2. Practice Lines – May 21. Have you had a conversation with John? How...mapleleafshotstove.com