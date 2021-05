The Steelers are hoping to get one of the best running backs in the league out of Najee Harris, but how many good seasons can they expect?. Whether you were a fan of the selection or not, the Pittsburgh Steelers took a running back in the first round of the NFL Draft. It was the first time since they have done so since taking Rashard Mendenhall in 2008, and just the second time drafting a running back in round one since selecting Tim Worley in 1989.