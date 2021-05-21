newsbreak-logo
PGA Championship: Cameron Tringale goes from title contender to also-ran in spectacular collapse

By Keith Jackson
SkySports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTringale looked a genuine contender for the PGA Championship title, following up his opening 70 with a steady start to his second round on the back nine of the Ocean Course. The American birdied the 11th to get within two shots of early clubhouse leader Phil Mickelson, but his challenge began to unravel with a poor tee shot to the treacherous 14th, tugging his ball into the left rough and taking another three shots just to find the green.

