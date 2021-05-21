PGA Championship: Cameron Tringale goes from title contender to also-ran in spectacular collapse

Sam Burns earned his first PGA Tour victory (-17) during last week’s Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort, finishing three-under-par on Sunday to become the second-youngest winner in the tournament’s history at 24 years old. The PGA Tour moves north to start the month of May, heading to the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Golf and Country Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Keep in mind that Sam Burns had 70-1 odds to win at Valspar prior to the start of the tournament, so don’t dismiss golfers that have lower odds and a lower salary in DFS, as these players can often turn out to provide immense value when constructing your lineups.