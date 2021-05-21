Islanders searching for momentum after roller-coaster Game 3 loss

As the Penguins get ready to kick off their playoff run with an opening-round series against the Islanders, let’s break the matchup down and see which team has the edge. This, without a doubt, is the clearest matchup advantage in this series, especially if Evgeni Malkin finds his stride. Pittsburgh’s top line of Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust combined for 69 goals. The Penguins, with Brandon Tanev back, can ice a checking like that matches the pesky Islanders trio centered by Casey Cizikas. And newcomer Jeff Carter, who has nine goals since arriving at the trade deadline, gives them four impactful lines. Islanders center Mathew Barzal is a stud and the Islanders have good depth, too. But they can’t touch the Penguins here. Advantage: Penguins.