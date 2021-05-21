Pre-Gamin’: Cubs at Cardinals (7:15 CT) – Lineups, Broadcast Info, Game Thread
Tonight marks the first of 19 Cubs games against the Cardinals this season. The Cardinals are still in first place of the NL Central, but the Cubs are not too far behind (3.0 games back). And, as we’ve discussed, these 9 head-to-head matchups before the All-Star break will be crucial for Chicago, because the Cubs have a shorter timeline to define what kind of team they will be (i.e. one that must be sold off at the deadline, or something worth keeping together) than most. It all starts tonight.www.bleachernation.com