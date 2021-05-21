Pre-Gamin’: Cubs at Cardinals (7:15 CT) – Lineups, Broadcast Info, Game Thread

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. The only thing that could taint the sweet nurturing glory of Mother’s Day is another Jacob deGrom injury. Naturally, because we can’t have nice things, that’s just what happened. The number one player in my Top 100 Starting Pitcher Rankings is still there (for now). That is because, at the time of this writing, we don’t know how bad his “side” injury is. Also, as a reminder, I don’t rank injured starters whose return is not imminent. Hopefully, his name will still be on the list next week. Now, some notes!