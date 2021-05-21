NBA Playoffs: Nets' James Harden Status Against Celtics
James Harden had missed 18-games straight with a hamstring injury before returning to the Brooklyn Nets earlier in the month.
However, for the playoffs, which begin on Saturday, it appears as if all systems are a go for Harden.
Head coach Steve Nash spoke to the media on Friday, and ESPN's Malika Andrews relayed some of what he said below.
"James Harden won’t be on a minutes restriction in the playoffs, Steve Nash says. He was on one in the two final games of the regular season after missing five weeks with a hamstring strain. Nash said that Joe Harris (gluteal strain) will also not be on a minute restriction." Andrews Tweeted on Friday.
The Nets are 8-point favorites over the Celtics in Brooklyn on Saturday, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS SEASON ENDS IN DC: The Washington Wizards smacked the Indiana Pacers 142-115 in Washington on Thursday. The win has the Wizards heading into a seven-game series with the Philadelphia 76ers over the weekend. The loss for the Pacers ends their season and leads them into an off-season full of questions. CLICK HERE.
- PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
- LEBRON JAMES HITS GAME WINNER: The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 103-100 at Staples Center on Wednesday night. Steph Curry did all he could, scoring 37 points, but it was not enough as LeBron James had a triple-double in the win. CLICK HERE.