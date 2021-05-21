newsbreak-logo
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes ready to take part in OTAs in return from toe surgery

By Connor Grott
UPI News
 2 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, shown Oct. 11, 2020, underwent surgery to address a turf toe injury earlier this off-season. He shed his walking boot last month. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes remains ahead of schedule in his recovery from off-season toe surgery and will participate in organized team activities next week.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Friday that Mahomes will be a limited participant in team drills when the Chiefs begin OTAs on Tuesday. According to the outlets, the 25-year-old quarterback will handle a light workload before being fully ready for training camp in July.

The initial plan after Mahomes' surgery in February was for the 2018 NFL MVP to begin participation during the Chiefs' mid-June minicamp.

Mahomes underwent surgery for turf toe shortly after the Chiefs' Super Bowl LV loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in February.

Last month, Mahomes shed his walking boot and revealed he was ahead of schedule in his rehabilitation. He said he hoped to be able to do some on-field work with his teammates by the end of OTAs.

The Chiefs conclude their off-season practices with the minicamp June 15-17.

Mahomes, who was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, threw for 4,740 yards with 38 touchdowns and six interceptions last season.

