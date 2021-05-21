NBA News: Lakers' LeBron James Posts Powerful Instagram Caption

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 103-100 in Los Angeles Wednesday and have advanced to face the Phoenix Suns in round one of the NBA Playoffs.

The Lakers are 2.5-point underdogs against the Suns on Sunday, according to FanDuel.

On Thursday, James posted a powerful Instagram message, and the photo and the entire post can be seen embedded below.

""It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat." “THE MAN IN THE ARENA” 🏟 #ThekidfromAKRON🤴🏾 #JamesGang👑 #SFG🚀 P.S. There’s nothing like being a Laker! 💜💛". James Posted to his Instagram on Wednesday.

