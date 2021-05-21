newsbreak-logo
NBA News: Lakers' LeBron James Posts Powerful Instagram Caption

By Ben Stinar
AllPacers
 2 days ago

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 103-100 in Los Angeles Wednesday and have advanced to face the Phoenix Suns in round one of the NBA Playoffs.

The Lakers are 2.5-point underdogs against the Suns on Sunday, according to FanDuel.

On Thursday, James posted a powerful Instagram message, and the photo and the entire post can be seen embedded below.

""It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat." “THE MAN IN THE ARENA” 🏟 #ThekidfromAKRON🤴🏾 #JamesGang👑 #SFG🚀 P.S. There’s nothing like being a Laker! 💜💛". James Posted to his Instagram on Wednesday.



  • PACERS SEASON ENDS IN DC: The Washington Wizards smacked the Indiana Pacers 142-115 in Washington on Thursday. The win has the Wizards heading into a seven-game series with the Philadelphia 76ers over the weekend. The loss for the Pacers ends their season and leads them into an off-season full of questions. CLICK HERE.
  • PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
  • LEBRON JAMES HITS GAME WINNER: The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 103-100 at Staples Center on Wednesday night. Steph Curry did all he could, scoring 37 points, but it was not enough as LeBron James had a triple-double in the win. CLICK HERE.
Indianapolis, IN
144
Followers
514
Post
138K+
Views
AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

Person
Lebron James
