San Francisco, CA

Good Samaritans catch elderly woman's attacker in San Francisco

SF City Beat
 2 days ago

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By Sri Ravipati

(SAN FRANCISCO) Good Samaritans stopped a 40-year-old man from escaping after he had assaulted an elderly woman in San Francisco on Friday around 9 a.m., NBC Bay Area reported.

The attack took place in the area of Hickory and Gough streets.

The man, later identified as Christopher Nadon, allegedly pushed the woman, who is in her 80s, to the ground and tried to steal her purse.

A good Samaritan, who witnessed the attack, confronted Nadon and chased him on foot, as he ran onto Linden Street. Another good Samaritan pushed Nadon to the ground. They detained him until officers showed up to take him into custody.

Nadon is at San Francisco County Jail and faces charges of attempted robbery, false imprisonment, elder abuse, kidnapping and battery.

